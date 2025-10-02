Is there New Game Plus in Ghost of Yotei?

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Oct 02, 2025 06:49 GMT
Does Ghost of Yotei feature New Game Plus? (Image via Sucker Punch)
Does Ghost of Yotei feature New Game Plus? (Image via Sucker Punch)

No, there is no New Game Plus in Ghost of Yotei. While there are many action RPGs that introduce a mode after completing the narrative, allowing the player to retain gear and progression, this game instead focuses on Atsu making their way through Ezo without it.

However, you can also spend time cleaning up and completing side content once you finish the main story. Read on to learn more about it.

The lack of New Game Plus in Ghost of Yotei explained

Typically, a New Game Plus mode lets you replay a game with your hard-earned gear, unlocked abilities, or cosmetics while often ramping up difficulty or offering new rewards.

Gameplay still from Ghost of Yotei (Image via Sucker Punch)
Gameplay still from Ghost of Yotei (Image via Sucker Punch)

In Ghost of Yotei, none of these systems are part of the current release. The game’s focus remains on experiencing Atsu’s retaliation against the Yotei Six and fully engaging with the open-world content during a single playthrough.

Completing the campaign takes roughly 25 to 40 hours depending on playstyle. After that, you can roam Ezo freely, complete remaining bounties, explore Occupied Territories, or finish side missions.

Although this doesn’t replace a formal NG+ experience, it gives players the opportunity to continue using the world and systems they’ve mastered.

Ghost of Yotei Day-one patch insights

The day-one update (v1.006) improves game stability, adjusts combat balance, refines camera options, and expands Photo Mode features. While it touches on numerous quality-of-life fixes, it does not include anything related to New Game Plus in Ghost of Yotei.

Sucker Punch has not shared any post-launch plans for New Game Plus in Ghost of Yotei, so players shouldn’t expect it to appear immediately after release.

That concludes our guide on New Game Plus in Ghost of Yotei. For more game related content make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

