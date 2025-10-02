Should you play in English or Japanese in Ghost of Yotei?

When you start Ghost of Yotei, you might wonder which language to choose for the voice-overs, namely, whether to play in English or Japanese dubs. While many might prefer playing the game in Japanese, arguing that it offers a more immersive experience, the English voice-over can also be a great choice.

Ad

It allows you to experience the story without needing to rely on every small subtitle segment, especially if you do not understand Japanese. Let's take a look at which is the better pick between the English and Japanese dub for Ghost of Yotei.

English vs Japanese: Which is the better choice for Ghost of Yotei

When coming to a choice of selecting either the English or Japanese dub, it will come down to a few factors. The Japanese language offers a more immersive experience, given that the plot of Yotei takes place in Feudal Japan's Ezo region (modern-day Hokkaido). But the English dub also has its advantages, especially for non-Japanese speakers.

Ad

Trending

Checking whether English or Japanese is better for Ghost of Yotei (Image via Sucker Punch)

Similar to its predecessor, Ghost of Tsushima, certain dialogues in Yotei will also play outside of cutscenes. During the heat of the battle, it might become impossible to keep track of the subtitles, and you might miss out on important story bits. This is where the English dub comes in, especially if you speak the language.

Ad

Why you should play Ghost of Yotei in Japanese dub

On the topic of choosing either English or Japanese voice-overs in the game, the latter will offer you a more immersive experience. The cast is stacked with talented voice actors, especially Fairouz Ai, taking the lead role as Atsu.

The Japanese language will feel more authentic due to the setting of the game, which is in the land of Ezo in Feudal Japan.

Ad

Also Read: Ghost of Yotei walkthrough and guide

Why you should play Ghost of Yotei in English dub

While the English voice-over won't feel as authentic, it will make the game more accessible, especially if you are a non-Japanese speaker, allowing you to understand the dialogue without needing to rely on subtitles.

Conclusion

Whether you decide to play the game in either English or Japanese dubs, it won't make any difference. If you want the world to feel more authentic and immersive, Japanese should be your go-to choice. If you don't understand the language and rely on subtitles, be careful, however, as you might miss out on important story tidbits during the gameplay section.

But the English voice-over, while not offering the same level of immersion as the Japanese one, will help you understand the story parts clearly. You might choose this if you want to experience the plot points and if you cannot keep track of the subtitles during the gameplay segments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.