How to build and use camps in Ghost of Yotei

Camps in Ghost of Yotei are more than just a place to rest they act as save points, fast travel spots, and hubs for different activities that help you prepare for your journey across Ezo.

From cooking meals to meeting unexpected visitors, the camp system is one of the game’s most practical mechanics. Here’s a clear breakdown of how to set up camps in Ghost of Yotei.

How to build camps in Ghost of Yotei

Setting up a camp is tied to your horse, so you’ll need it nearby before you can start. Once you’ve picked a safe location (not close to enemy bases), stand beside your horse and press left on the D-Pad.

There are different uses of camps in Ghost of Yotei (Image via Sucker Punch)

A prompt will appear if you’re in the right spot. The game then allows you to set down camp.

Camps act like checkpoints, and if you set up another one later, it replaces the previous spot.

To reuse a camp, stand near it and press R2 when the “Rest at Camp” option shows up.

option shows up. Sleeping at camp designates the site as a fast travel point, letting you jump back whenever needed.

In short, your camp becomes a portable safe zone you can move around the map as your adventure progresses.

How to use camps in Ghost of Yotei

Once a camp is set up, it opens several unique activities that go beyond resting.

Cook different foods in the camp (Image via Sucker Punch)

Here’s what you can do there:

Cook meals – Gather ingredients like mushrooms or fish during exploration, then roast them over the fire. Use the motion controls to move food closer or further from the flame, and flip it with Circle until it’s ready. Meals grant temporary buffs, which can be a big help before tackling tougher areas.

– Gather ingredients like mushrooms or fish during exploration, then roast them over the fire. Use the motion controls to move food closer or further from the flame, and flip it with until it’s ready. Meals grant temporary buffs, which can be a big help before tackling tougher areas. Light a fire – Start a campfire using flint by flicking stones with the touchpad and blowing on the flames with R2 until both tinder piles catch. This is the foundation for cooking and attracting NPC visitors.

– Start a campfire using flint by flicking stones with the touchpad and blowing on the flames with until both tinder piles catch. This is the foundation for cooking and attracting NPC visitors. Ammo crafting – If you’ve got the right resources, you can make ammunition here, including special arrow types like fire arrows.

– If you’ve got the right resources, you can make ammunition here, including special arrow types like fire arrows. Interact with visitors – Camps can draw NPCs you’ve met before. Occasionally, merchants or senseis may appear too.

– Camps can draw NPCs you’ve met before. Occasionally, merchants or senseis may appear too. Play the shamisen – Pull out your shamisen and perform songs you’ve learned. It’s more than just flavour and sometimes playing music can unlock new effects or even trigger fresh story beats.

Each of these features ties into exploration in different ways, whether that’s stocking up on gear, learning new information, or marking your camp as a fast travel hub.

That's all for building and using camps in Ghost of Yotei. For more game-related content, be sure to follow Sportskeeda.

