Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Crimson Kimono quest

The Crimson Kimono quest in Ghost of Yotei is a Mythic Tale you’ll come across in the Teshio Ridge region. While it isn’t required to finish the main story, it’s worth the effort because completing it rewards you with a unique armor piece tied to one of the game’s darker legends.

Here is how to complete the Crimson Kimono quest in Ghost of Yotei.

Crimson Kimono quest in Ghost of Yotei: Walkthrough

To begin the Crimson Kimono quest, travel to the western side of Sakuru Woods in Teshio Ridge. Look for the Mother Daughter Tree, a striking tree with orange leaves. Beneath it sits the storyteller Ugetsu. Speak with him to hear the tale that sets the quest in motion.

Crimson Kimono quest starting point location "Ugetsu The Storyteller" (Image via Sucker Punch ||Youtube@/ Guiding Light)

Ugetsu recounts the story of a mother and daughter who suffered under a violent father. The daughter created snow sculptures as a memorial to her mother. Ugetsu believes these sculptures may guide you to the lost armor.

Following the Snow sculptures

Follow the Yuki Mushi﻿ (Image via Sucker Punch ||Youtube@/ Guiding Light)

After hearing the story, examine the snow sculpture of the mother-daughter to Ugetsu’s left. You’ll notice glowing Yuki Mushi, red glowing insects fluttering around.

Follow them to reach an abandoned campsite where a scroll awaits. Reading it reveals that the daughter traveled to another Mother Daughter Tree in the Hakodake Mountains.

Head north to the Hakodake region and find another orange-leaved tree with a nearby sculpture. Once again, the Yuki Mushi will appear, leading you onward.

Ambush in the Mountains

While tracking the insects, there's a possibility that you'll be ambushed by a group of Shinobi. They remain hidden until the last second, so be prepared for a surprise attack.

Make sure to charge attacks while taking them down. If you're overwhelmed, use Onryo's Howl by pressing L3+R3 to gain the upper hand in the fight. Once they’re down, the insects will reappear and guide you to a rundown shack.

Inside the shack, another note points you further north, toward the mountains just above the Teshio River.

The Final trail

Follow the insects throughout the cave (Image via Sucker Punch ||Youtube@/ Guiding Light)

Travel southwest from your position to find yet another Mother Daughter Tree and sculpture. From here:

Follow the Yuki Mushi to a small cave entrance you’ll need to crawl through.

you’ll need to crawl through. Continue deeper, moving between caves until you discover an Old Home .

. Inside, climb the ladder to locate a note that reveals the last sculpture’s location.

Near the house, on a frozen place, you’ll find the final snow sculpture. The insects appear leading you to a grave site. This grave belongs to the mother from Ugetsu’s story.

Reach to the stone (Image via Sucker Punch ||Youtube@/ Guiding Light)

Inspect the stone nearby, and the Crimson Kimono quest will conclude with the reward: the legendary Crimson Kimono armor.

