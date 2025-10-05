Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Marshland Homestead side quest

The Marshland Homestead side quest in Ghost of Yotei is available during Chapter 1: The Lone Wolf, right after you’ve cleared the prologue. It’s one of the first optional missions you’ll run into, and it drops you straight into a mix of stealth, combat, and rescue work.

The goal is simple: to free a gambler who ended up on the wrong side of Saito’s men after winning too many games. Here's a detailed guide on the same.

Marshland Homestead side quest guide in Ghost of Yotei

The Marshland Homestead side quest begins in the Tokachi Range, with a stop at Haranui’s Rest Inn. Speak to the innkeeper and you’ll learn that a regular customer, Chika, has been captured by Saito’s thugs. She’s being held in a camp to the east, and your job is to break her out.

Marshland Homestead side quest location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

From the inn, ride east until you see the camp. The quest triggers automatically once you approach the fenced area, and you’ll notice guards stationed both inside and outside. Take your time here, as enemy lookout towers can make the fight harder if you rush in.

Approaching the compound

Headshot the guards before heading in (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

To get into the homestead, you can either sneak in stealthily or go straight for open combat. Either approach works, but no matter what, you’ll eventually be forced into a larger fight. If you lean into stealth, eliminate as many enemies as possible before you’re spotted, as this makes the later wave much easier to handle.

Watch out for red glints because they can't be blocked, so dodge instead (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Inside the compound, you’ll deal with the usual mix of enemy types. Heavy soldiers take longer to drop, while lighter ones can be baited into quick kills or standoffs if you’re sharp with timing.

Rescuing Chika, and the second fight

Take down the remaining guards along with Chika (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Once the path is clear enough, free Chika. Instead of running off, she insists on standing her ground, triggering another round of combat with the remaining guards. This second fight is more chaotic:

Archers fire flaming arrows from range, which can quickly burn through your health if ignored.

fire flaming arrows from range, which can quickly burn through your health if ignored. Guard dogs will charge suddenly, so keep your ears open and dodge as they lunge.

will charge suddenly, so keep your ears open and dodge as they lunge. Standard soldiers continue to mix things up with melee pressure.

Atsu fights alongside Chika during this wave. Keeping your health up is critical in this battle; heal often, so that you don't collapse from getting hit mid-animation by a flaming arrow.

Wrapping up the Marshland Homestead side quest

After the last of Saito’s men fall, a cutscene plays. Chika thanks Atsu for the rescue, gifting her the Charm of Thunderous Assault, and then heads out on her own path. That concludes the Marshland Homestead side quest. You'll also receive 450 Mon for your efforts.

On top of that, you’ll now have access to an Altar of Reflection in the area, giving you another spot to pray and strengthen yourself in your journey.

