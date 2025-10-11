Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Tale of the Oni quest (The Oni)

The Tale of the Oni in Ghost of Yotei is the final mission of 'The Oni' quest series. It involves you breaking into the Ishikari Castle with Jubei to finally beat the Oni, who is one of the notorious Yotei Six. The premise of the mission is quite simple: you must infiltrate the castle via the mines, defeat the Oni Raiders with stealth, free Matsumae Clan members, and finally defeat the Oni in a boss fight.

Let's take a look at how you can easily complete The Tale of the Oni quest in Ghost of Yotei.

How to complete The Tale of the Oni quest in Ghost of Yotei

Begin The Tale of the Oni quest

As mentioned above, The Tale of the Oni is the final quest of The Oni quest series of Ghost of Yotei, and you can only undertake it after you finish the previous mission, Twin Wolves, Twin Hearts.

Meet Jubei (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/@TylerFortierPhotography)

Once that is cleared, meet up with Jubei on the western coast by a campfire near Stone Jaw Coast. Interact with him to trigger a lengthy cutscene that leads you to the entrance of a mining cave from where you must sneak into the castle.

Infiltrate the Ishikari Castle

Climb cliffs to reach the castle (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/@TylerFortierPhotography)

Upon entering the mining cave, follow the route in front of you to enter the Ishikari Castle. You will be met with treacherous terrain, where you must jump and climb cliffs, while also squeezing through narrow openings. Along the way, you can find a variety of treasures from chests and gather ores.

Use a grappling hook to bring down the bamboo blockade (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/@TylerFortierPhotography)

You should also note that you will reach an area while traversing covered with rotting bamboo. To pass through, you must first climb on top of a ledge on the left-hand side with Jubei's assistance. Afterward, use your grappling hook to swing toward the area behind the bamboo. Here, you must use your grappling hook again to break the rotting bamboo blockade so Jubei can join you.

Defeat Oni Raiders and free prisoners

As you get close to reaching inside the castle, you will be met with a group of Oni Raiders and Matsumae Clan prisoners. Defeat the foes here to free the prisoners, who will then join your quest to beat the Oni and fight beside you.

Free prisoners and beat Oni Raiders (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/@TylerFortierPhotography)

Afterward, continue moving inwards toward the castle and keep freeing more and more prisoners from the Oni Raiders to increase your party strength.

Once you have cleared all the Oni Raider groups, a cutscene will trigger where Jubei will leave with the Matsumae Clan member to free others, leaving Atsu to face off against Kanta.

Fight Kanta and the Oni

As soon as you open the door ahead, Kanta will charge at you along with two other Raiders. You can quickly finish off this group to proceed towards the final objective of this mission: defeat the Oni in Ghost of Yotei.

Beat the Oni in phase one of the battle (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/@TylerFortierPhotography)

Enter the door to the Oni's dwelling to begin a cutscene. At the end of it, the first part of the battle will begin. The opponent will wield an Odachi against you with a wide sweeping range. Your best bet is to parry and evade the Oni's combos until you find an opening to strike. You can also attempt to stun him to create openings.

Beat the Oni in phase two of the battle (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/@TylerFortierPhotography)

Once you deplete his health enough, another cutscene will ensue where the Oni will pick up Atsu and throw her out of the room. The second phase of the battle will occur here as the foe ignites his Odachi on fire. Just as before, parrying and counterattacking often depletes the enemy's health and leads to victory.

Afterward, sit through a few cutscenes regarding the aftermath of the Oni's fall to complete the quest series and obtain all related rewards.

That's all there is to completing The Tale of the Oni quest in Ghost of Yotei. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.

