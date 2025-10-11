Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Bear Man Chikatoshi bounty

One of Ghost of Yotei's bounty quests requires you to defeat a target named Bear Man Chikatoshi. He is described as a murderer who is more beast than man and can be encountered in the Shizunai Woods area. Chikatoshi's bounty quest is one of the most sought-after Tokachi Range missions, and completing it rewards you with a Sword Kit and a significant amount of coins.
This guide explains how you can easily undertake and complete the Bear Man Chikatoshi bounty in Ghost of Yotei.
How to complete Bear Man Chikatoshi bounty quest in Ghost of Yotei
Begin the bounty hunt
Considering all bounty missions can be undertaken anytime after completing Chapter 1 of the main storyline, there are no prerequisites to beginning your hunt for Bear Man Chikatoshi in Ghost of Yotei.
To initiate Chikatoshi's bounty quest, first go to the Huranui's Rest Inn in the Tokachi Range. Interact with the bounty board at this location, which can be found beside Kojiro the Bounty Broker, and select the wolf-like bounty poster to begin.
Head over to Shizunai Woods
Upon undertaking Bear Man Chikatoshi's bounty, head over to the Shizunai Woods area, which is located south of the Huranui's Rest Inn. Place your navigation marker on the map in such a way that it encompasses the A, I, and W. This is the general location where the target can be found. Afterward, let the guiding wind lead you to the spot.
As soon as you arrive in the aforementioned area, you will find some blood trails leading to a murder victim. Get close to the body and examine it. Doing so will lead to Bear Man's bear attacking you.
Defeat the bear and Chikatoshi
At this point during the bounty hunt, you must first kill the bear using either melee or ranged attacks. You should also be wary of the bear lunging at you, as it can deal considerable damage, and you want to conserve your health for the main foe.
Once you have defeated the bear, Chikatoshi will appear, complaining about what has happened to his bear. He will then attack you, beginning the battle. The target is a typical sword-user and often uses disarming attacks. By parrying incoming attacks and landing hits, you can easily defeat him.
Bear Man Chikatoshi bounty rewards in Ghost of Yotei
By completing the Bear Man Chikatoshi bounty, you can obtain the following rewards:
- Sword Kit - A Beast's Feast
- 750 Coins
