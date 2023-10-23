Ghostrunner 2: All Editions, pricing, and more explored

Ghostrunner 2 is almost here, bringing a new chapter of action-packed chaos. With a couple more days to go until the official launch, players are understandably excited to see what's in store. Currently, the game is up for pre-order across digital storefronts.

Not unexpected for a modern release, there are various editions for purchase. But which is the right one for you? Let's dive into each of them and explore what separates one from another.

All Ghostrunner 2 editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Brutal

Players can pick between three different editions. Here are all of them and everything they include:

Standard Edition

Expand Tweet

This edition only includes the base game. Players can expect 12-20 hours of gameplay, depending on their playstyle, exploration, replayability, and other elements. So, those not into cosmetic rewards can opt for this. The Standard Edition costs €39.99 | $39.99 | £34.99 and comes in Physical and Digital copies.

Deluxe Edition

Expand Tweet

The Deluxe Edition includes

Base game

Red Eye Dragon Traditional Sword and Hand Skin (pre-order bonus)

Golden Traditional Sword and Hand Skin (pre-order bonus)

Ahriman's Katana Sword and Hand Skin

Modern Energy Sword and Hand Skin

Molten Blade Sword and Hand Skin

Gothic Blue Sword and Hand Skin

Hand Hologram with Username

The Ghostrunner 2 Deluxe Edition is available only as a digital purchase for €49.99 | $49.99 | £44.99.

Brutal Edition

Expand Tweet

The Ultimate package for Ghostrunner 2 has everything fans could ask for:

48-Hour Early Access

Base game

Red Eye Dragon Traditional Sword and Hand Skin (pre-order bonus)

Golden Traditional Sword and Hand Skin (pre-order bonus)

Ahriman's Katana Sword and Hand Skin

Modern Energy Sword and Hand Skin

Molten Blade Sword and Hand Skin

Gothic Blue Sword and Hand Skin

Hand Hologram with Username

Aqua Animated Sword and Hand Skin

Design 24A Motorcycle Skin

Ghostrunner 2 Season Pass

This digital-only edition grants a two-day early access to the game. In addition to the extra cosmetics, players will get the Season Pass worth $20, including future DLC.

Ghostrunner 2 Pre-order Bonuses

Pre-ordering any Ghostrunner 2 editions, including the Standard, will grant players access to the Traditional Katana Pack, which includes the following cosmetics:

Red Eye Dragon Traditional Sword and Hand Pack

Golden Traditional Sword and Hand Pack

Ghostrunner 2: Will players obtain the pre-order bonus after launch day?

Here's when the game launches across regions (Image via 505 Games)

That does not seem to be the case. The bonus will be free to players who purchase the game before its October 26, 2023, launch date, after which the Traditional Swords and Hands pack will be available as a separate purchase.

Those who want this cosmetic pack must buy the game before launch. On the other hand, players on the fence about buying Ghostrunner 2 should check out our review and see if it's worth pre-ordering. The game will be released only for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.