Ghostrunner 2: How to dash

Ghostrunner 2 brings a new era of action to modern gaming, as 505 Games' latest offering is all about cathartic action. As a successor to the 2020 original, players will return to Dharma Tower and beyond in a new struggle for freedom. Jack the Ghostrunner returns to wreak havoc against the unjust, and players will utilize his combat and movement arsenal to emerge victorious. For better or for worse, much of the core systems are intact.

This means players who fell in love with the first game can dive into the sequel comfortably. For newcomers, however, it is best to start from scratch.

How do you dash in Ghostrunner 2

Threats are around every corner (Screenshot via Ghostrunner 2)

Just like its predecessor, Ghostrunner 2 is a challenging game. That is no secret, and it is abundantly clear thanks to the one-hit-death mechanic the series is known for.

The game houses many enemy types, each with varied modes of defeating Jack, whether from afar or melee range.

As such, survival is key to progression. To accomplish this, the game incorporates a dash mechanic so players can avoid fire. In fact, it will be the most-used movement mechanic in the game. Here is how players can dash in Ghostrunner 2:

On keyboard and mouse: Use the Shift key to dash

On controller: Use the RB button on the Xbox Series X|S controller and R1 on the PlayStation 5's Dualsense controller

Combine this with the direction buttons (WASD on the keyboard and mouse and left analog stick on the controller), and players can dash in any direction, including mid-air.

Considering danger can and will strike from behind, knowing when to dash is important. However, players should note that they cannot abuse the dash mechanic as is.

Each time Jack dashes, he uses a portion of his stamina. This is indicated by the blue bar under the aiming reticle. If it is emptied, the bar will blink red, and Jack will temporarily be unable to dash. This can leave him vulnerable in tight situations, leading to unnecessary deaths.

What is Ghostrunner 2 about

Set a year after the first game, this latest entry sees Jack back in action and trying to quell the unrest in Dharma Tower.

With new mechanics at his disposal and new friends at his back, he will go beyond the confines of this hellish dystopia for answers no mortal has dared to search for. Explore new locales via familiar combat and parkour action to battle threats greater than before.

Ghostrunner 2 is a first-person action game from One More Level and 505 Games and a direct sequel to the 2020 original. The game launches on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms on October 26, 2023.

Players who have purchased the Brutal Edition, however, will gain access to the game two days before launch. In other words, the owners of this "premium edition" can play it on October 24, 2023. Interested in the game? Check out our full review of the game and see if it is worth a buy.