Giant Skeleton Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, Rewards and more

In Clash of Clans, challenges are one of the best methods to test out the best attacking techniques and win gold, elixir, dark elixir, and magic goods.

Players can take part in the challenges for free and earn benefits that can help them advance through the game more quickly. These tasks can be found in the game's 'events' section.

The creators have unveiled two new warriors and their missions in honor of the Halloween season. Players must complete these tasks while employing a particular unit in team combat.

This article will provide information on the latest Clash of Clans challenge, "Giant Skeleton", as well as its rewards.

Latest in-game Halloween challenges in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Come see the Giant Skeleton & Pumpkin Barbarian in action! Available on Oct 28, for a limited time -> youtu.be/q_mdxCHJ5hM Come see the Giant Skeleton & Pumpkin Barbarian in action! Available on Oct 28, for a limited time -> youtu.be/q_mdxCHJ5hM https://t.co/DakW2Qw4lF

The Giant Skeleton challenge requires players to use Giant Skeletons in online combat to gain rewards like magic items, gold, elixir, and dark elixir to advance rapidly in the game.

The Clash of Clans challenge, known as the Giant Skeleton, is described as follows in-game:

"Big boned from an early age, the Giant Skeleton was always described to blow up more than just walls. His massive bomb damages everything around him after he is destroyed."

For Halloween, a temporary troop called the "Giant Skeleton" has been added. He has incredibly high hitpoints and very high damage per second.

The Giant Skeleton holds a huge bomb that explodes when he dies, causing enormous damage.

Giant Skeleton cannot be modified in the Laboratory or donated through a Clan. Instead, the troop is based on the Town Hall level of the player.

The Giant Skeleton prioritizes defensive structures over all other targets and will avoid other enemy buildings and troops. This holds true even if they are being attacked by heroes, skeletons from the Skeleton Trap, or troops from an opposing Clan Castle.

The Giant Skeleton challenge in the game involves using a specific number of Giant Skeletons based on the Town Hall level to win 15 multiplayer battles. For example, Town Hall 13 players must use at least two Giant Skeletons in multiplayer battles to increase the progress bar.

Unlike the base challenges, players can create their own army compositions to participate in the challenge and unlock rewards. "GoWiPe" and "BoWiBa" are two aggressive attacking strategies to use with Giant Skeletons.

Rewards for completing the Giant Skeleton Challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Giant Skeleton is back for a limited time! Give your opponents the gift of BOOM!Giant Skeleton is back for a limited time! Give your opponents the gift of BOOM! 💥 Giant Skeleton is back for a limited time! https://t.co/s45nzFuZiT

To receive the rewards, which include experience points, cash, dark elixir, magic items, elixir, and more, players must complete the "Giant Skeleton" challenge before November 1 (Tuesday).

Players can access all the goodies after winning 15 multiplayer matches. The various rewards for completing the Giant Skeleton challenge are as follows:

Players will earn 500 experience points on winning 15 multiplayer battles.

Players will also unlock 10 Wall Rings, which helps upgrade walls without using any gold or elixir. It can instantly upgrade the wall level, if you have a free builder.

Last but not least, the Giant Skeleton challenge is a fun way to enjoy Clash of Clans' Halloween festival and collect exclusive rewards. The challenge must be completed by November 1 for participants.

Poll : 0 votes