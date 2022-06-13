Giant Skeleton Rage Challenge in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

Challenges are an important part of Clash Royale as they allow players to test new cards and battle formats as well as earn additional rewards. Players can participate in these challenges for free and earn rewards like gold, magic items, and more.

The Giant Skeleton Rage Challenge is the latest challenge in Clash Royale, where players must build an 8-card deck. This article discusses the Giant Skeleton Rage Challenge in Clash Royale and the various rewards it has to offer.

All there is to know about the Giant Skeleton Rage Challenge in Clash Royale

Giant Skeleton Rage Challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Giant Skeleton Rage Challenge is the latest in-game challenge where players must create an 8-card deck using the Raged Giant Skeleton. It is a special challenge through which players can earn extra gold, chests, cards, and magic items.

The in-game description of the Giant Skeleton Rage challenge reads as follows:

"Giant Skeleton is permanently raged! Build your deck and battle. 3 losses and you're out, but you still have a chance to reset your losses and continue to play."

Players can create a deck using any card ranging from Common to Champion. One of the cards, which is fixed in the deck, is the Raged Giant Skeleton.

Unlike the Floor is Healing challenge, three losses will lead to defeat in this challenge. Once a player loses three battles, the challenge is over but can be restarted by spending gems.

There are a total of 10 in-game challenge battles, and winning all of them will help players obtain 10 in-game rewards, including gold, magic items, and more. The last reward is a special emote that is related to the Giant Skeleton.

All the cards and king levels have been changed to level 11 to make the battle fair for everyone.

Giant Skeleton Rage Challenge rewards

A total of 10 rewards can be redeemed by players once they complete the Giant Skeleton Rage Challenge in Clash Royale. Players must win 10 battles to earn all the rewards, including the legendary emote. The following are the various rewards for completing the Giant Skeleton Rage challenge in Clash Royale:

Players will earn 8000 gold on winning the first battle

Players will earn a legendary token on winning the second battle

Players will earn 400 gold on winning the third battle

Players will earn 10 Giant Skeleton cards upon winning the fourth battle

Players will earn 3000 gold on winning the fifth battle

Players will earn Arena 15 gold chest on winning the sixth battle

Players will earn 2000 gold on winning the seventh battle

Players will earn 2000 gold on winning the eighth battle

Players will earn 1000 gold on winning the ninth battle

Players will earn a legendary emote on winning the last battle

Lastly, the Giant Skeleton Rage Challenge is the best troop challenge in Clash Royale to win additional rewards for faster upgrades. Players should create a tournament deck using any card, even if it is not unlocked, because powerful cards can help them win all battles.

