The Floor Is Healing Challenge in Clash Royale: Information, rewards and more

Clash Royale challenges are the best way to earn additional gold for card upgrades, magic items and more. Players can participate in these challenges for free and earn rewards. Some challenges consider no losses and therefore, players can try numerous 8-cards battle decks without worrying about a loss.
The Floor is Healing challenge is the latest in-game challenge, where the whole battlefield is continuously healing, thereby healing any troops in it during the battle. In this article, we will discuss the 'Floor is Healing' challenge in Clash Royale and its rewards.
Floor is Healing Challenge in Clash Royale
The Floor is Healing is a casual gold challenge, where players can earn good amounts of gold by upgrading cards in the game. Players can view the challenge by tapping on the in-game events section.
The in-game description of the Floor is Healing challenge is as follows:
"Battle, Heal, Repeat! The entire Arena has a Heal spell effect. Build your deck and battle. No losses! Play to the final reward!"
The Floor is Healing challenge, as the name implies, takes place on a healing battlefield, where players can utilize a variety of troops that heal continuously while attacking. Players must choose an 8-card deck before the battle begins, unlike the Lava Hound Draft challenge.
The 8-card deck can only contain cards that the user has unlocked. So, using their unlocked cards, they must create the best tournament deck and compete in the challenge to gain additional gold.
The Floor is Healing challenge involves a total of 10 rewards that can be redeemed by winning 10 in-challenge battles. Players should complete the challenge before the deadline to earn all the rewards.
Floor is Healing challenge rewards
The Floor is Healing challenge is the latest tournament deck challenge, where players must create a tournament deck and participate in the challenge to win its rewards. The following are the various rewards from the Floor is Healing challenge in Clash Royale:
- Players will earn 1000 Gold on winning their first battle
- Players will earn 1000 Gold on winning their second battle
- Players will earn 1000 Gold on winning their third battle
- Players will earn 1000 Gold on winning their fourth battle
- Players will earn 1000 Gold on winning their fifth battle
- Players will earn 500 Gold on winning their sixth battle
- Players will earn 500 Gold on winning their seventh battle
- Players will earn 500 Gold on winning their eighth battle
- Players will earn 500 Gold on winning their ninth battle
- Players will earn 3000 Gold on winning their tenth battle
This is why one of the finest methods to get extra gold for speedier improvements in Clash Royale is to complete The Floor is Healing challenge. Once the challenge begins on May 23, players must build a tournament deck and surely participate in it.