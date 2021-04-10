Snipers in Call of Duty: Warzone are even more stealthy and deadly than they have ever been thanks to a new update.

Whether the update was intentional or not is another story. The fact is, though, many believe the update broke some sniper rifle Optics. The issue has to do with the glint of the Optic in Warzone.

The glint of the Optic is the little sparkle that shines when they are scoping in on an enemy. This is a way for players to notice these far away snipers and possibly retaliate or counter. Without the glint, that is basically impossible.

Glintless sniper rifles are ravaging Call of Duty: Warzone

It started with the snipers from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. A large majority of them did not have the Optic glint when used in Warzone. The 1.34 update arrived and apparently has caused this issue with Modern Warfare sniper rifles as well.

Raven has confirmed they are investigating the issue with all Modern Warfare sniper/scopes no longer having glint in #Warzone. — ᵘʰʰᵈᵃᵛⁱᵈ ✞ (@uhhdavidyt) April 8, 2021

Players are confirming this issue, either by being upset regarding no glint in Warzone or by taking advantage of the fact. Raven, the developers of COD: Warzone, have confirmed via their public Trello board that they are investigating the issue.

@RavenSoftware yo, do y’all wake up thinking about how to get the community mad? Y’all really want warzone to die huh? WHY IS THERE NO GLINT ON VARIABLE ZOOM SCOPES?!! — Big Yikes the Third (@YouGottaGabba) April 9, 2021

This isn't the first time a fix for Call of Duty: Warzone has ended up damaging other aspects of the battle royale. With this kind of track record, it doesn't seem like it will be the last either.

I can’t believe now there’s another glitch where you put variable zoom sniper scope on the sniper you get no glint how does this always happen ok warzone 😂 there’s always something. — Marcus Parry (@MarcusParry9) April 8, 2021

No glint variable zoom bug in #Warzone got people gassed up 💯😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/vzA01Z1olD — THATBOYREN || Nemesis (@TripleRandR) April 8, 2021

This won't stop players from enjoying the various modes of Warzone and taking the fight to Verdansk. It is one of the most popular battle royale titles available, with a ton of content constantly added to the game alongside Black Ops Cold War.

More than likely, this issue will be fixed soon and the glint will return on the sniper rifle. Whether the fix is in a scheduled update or goes live immediately is completely up to the developers, however.