The newest Black Ops Cold War sniper, the ZRG 20mm, has translated over incredibly to Call of Duty: Warzone.

While the ZRG 20mm has only been available for a short while, it is quickly making a case for the meta in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. This bolt action sniper rifle is no joke.

The ZRG 20mm has high bullet velocity, insane damage, and incredible range. All of that combined makes it perfect for long range engagements in the Warzone battle royale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best ZRG 20mm loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Attachments

Image via Activision

Muzzle : Task Force Shroud

: Task Force Shroud Barrel : 43.9" Combat Recon

: 43.9" Combat Recon Ammunition : 5 Round Magazine

: 5 Round Magazine Handle : Serpent Wrap

: Serpent Wrap Optic: Ultrazoom Custom

The Muzzle attachment increases the bullet velocity even further while decreasing weapon sway along with the barrel. The 5 Round Magazine adds two bullets to the ZRG 20mm, allowing for quick follow up shots.

The ADS speed will be closer to default instead of super negative with the Serpent Wrap. The Ultrazoom Custom Optic allows Warzone players to select from a wide range of distances, between 2x and 20x.

Be sure to accompany this with a weapon that does well at closer ranges. That will keep things from getting too crazy when pushed.

Equipment

Image via Activision

Lethal : C4

: C4 Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

The C4 and Heartbeat Sensor are still the meta in terms of Call of Duty: Warzone equipment. The C4 can clear corners, rooms, destroy vehicles, or make for great Hail Mary plays over a wall or a hill.

The Heartbeat Sensor helps with that immensely. It can pinpoint close enemies in order to give an idea of where to C4 or what corners to check when entering a building.

Perks

Image via Activision

Perk 1 : Cold Blooded

: Cold Blooded Perk 2 : Overkill/Ghost

: Overkill/Ghost Perk 3: Amped

Cold Blooded is a great Perk for stealthy snipers in Warzone. It keeps the player undetectable to AI targeting systems and thermal optics. It doesn't trigger High Alert and users are not marked by Recon Drones.

The second Perk can be Overkill, in order to run a loadout with a close range weapon as backup. For Warzone players confident in finding a secondary weapon elsewhere, Ghost should be the number one choice.

Lastly, Amped is the perfect third Perk. Equipment is used faster and weapons swap quicker. Being able to switch to the secondary weapon for close range battles fairly quickly is invaluable in this battle royale.