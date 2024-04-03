"Go ahead, be negative": League of Legends LoLdle answers 636 (Wednesday, April 3, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 636th edition are now available. Each edition includes questions that cover various aspects of LoL heroes, such as their abilities, quotes, and skins, to name just a few. It’s an excellent resource for staying informed about the game while having fun exploring its rich content.

Here is the quote puzzle from LoLdle on April 3, 2024:

"Go ahead, be negative. You'll be just my type."

Pantheon, Vladimir, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 636th edition (April 3, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzles on April 3 are as follows:

Classic : Pantheon

: Pantheon Quote : Vladimir

: Vladimir Ability : Cassiopeia; Bonus: R

: Cassiopeia; R Emoji : Evelynn

: Evelynn Splash art: Briar; Bonus: Default Briar

The correct response to this LoLdle's Classic puzzle is Pantheon. Players can find him with ease from the clues such as the Targon region and the year 2010 when he was introduced.

In the quote puzzle, however, they would likely find Vladimir’s name hard to identify. Evelynn is a popular champion among professional junglers in LoL, and players can recognize her due to the lips and heart emojis in the puzzle.

Cassiopeia’s "Petrifying Gaze" ability is also quite easy to spot. Decoding Briar’s Default splash art should be the simplest task out of all today's questions.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

April 2, LoLdle 635: Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean

Azir, Corki, Tahm Kench, Xerath, Zilean April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie

Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego

Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan

Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan March 29, LoLdle 631: Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar

Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn March 27, LoLdle 629: Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana

Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana March 26, LoLdle 628: Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal

Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus

Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus March 24, LoLdle 626: Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo

Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo March 23, LoLdle 625: Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex

Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex March 22, LoLdle 624: Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri

Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri March 21, LoLdle 623: Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett

Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett March 20, LoLdle 622: Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista

Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista March 19, LoLdle 621: Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana

Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana March 18, LoLdle 620: Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee

The answers for the 637th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 4, 2024.