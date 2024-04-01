"It’s a Charlie Foxtrot!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 635 (Tuesday, April 2, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 635th edition are now available. It has a series of questions focused on aspects of LoL characters, their abilities, quotes, skins, and much more. This is a good way to keep yourself up-to-date with all the information about this game and, at the same time, enjoy its diversity.

Here is the quote puzzle from LoLdle on April 2, 2024:

"It’s a Charlie Foxtrot!"

Azir, Corki, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 635th edition (April 2, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzles on April 2, 2024, are as follows:

Classic : Azir

: Azir Quote : Corki

: Corki Ability : Tahm Kench; Bonus: R

: Tahm Kench; R Emoji : Xerath

: Xerath Splash art: Zilean; Bonus: Groovy Zilean

The correct answer to this LoLdle edition's Classic puzzle is Azir. One can easily recognize him from the hints, like the Shurima region and his release year being 2014.

Meanwhile, Corki’s name shouldn’t pose much trouble after seeing “Charlie Foxtrot” from the quote puzzle. He is considered a strong midlane champion in the current LoL meta and is often played by many gamers.

Players can identify Tahm Kench’s “Devour” ability quite effortlessly after watching the tongue's picture. The feather emojis make it clear who Xerath is without much difficulty. Lastly, deciphering Zilean’s Groovy splash art is unmistakable.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

April 1, LoLdle 634: Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie

Shyvana, Nilah, Wukong, Syndra, Annie March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego

Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan

Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan March 29, LoLdle 631: Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar

Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn March 27, LoLdle 629: Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana

Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana March 26, LoLdle 628: Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal

Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus

Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus March 24, LoLdle 626: Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo

Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo March 23, LoLdle 625: Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex

Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex March 22, LoLdle 624: Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri

Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri March 21, LoLdle 623: Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett

Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett March 20, LoLdle 622: Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista

Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista March 19, LoLdle 621: Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana

Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana March 18, LoLdle 620: Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee

Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee March 17, LoLdle 619: Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante

The answers for the 636th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 3, 2024.