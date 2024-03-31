"Prepare yourself": League of Legends LoLdle answers 634 (Monday, April 1, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 634th edition are now available. The online puzzle game presents a set of trivia questions related to LoL characters, their abilities, quotes, skins, and more. Some questions are simple, while others might require a bit more thought.

Here is the quote puzzle from LoLdle on April 1, 2024:

"Prepare yourself, joy will not falter."

Shyvana, Nilah, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 634th edition (April 1, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzles on April 1, 2024, are as follows:

Classic : Shyvana

: Shyvana Quote : Nilah

: Nilah Ability : Wukong; Bonus: R

: Wukong; R Emoji : Syndra

: Syndra Splash art: Annie; Bonus: Goth Annie

In this LoLdle edition, the classic question's answer is Shyvana. Players can easily get it after hints such as “Dragon” species and the Demacia region. Nilah’s name should not be difficult to guess either; she is a great ADC in LoL's current meta and quite popular among players.

Identifying Wukong’s “Cyclone” ability is unlikely to be time-consuming for many after they see the orange stick's picture inside the ability puzzle. The Purple sphere emoji gives away Syndra’s name without much trouble. Finally, it is quite easy to recognize Annie’s Goth splash art.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

March 31, LoLdle 633: Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego

Cassiopeia, K'Sante, Hwei, Miss Fortune, Viego March 30, LoLdle 632: Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan

Veigar, Sona, Senna, Nunu and Willump, Akshan March 29, LoLdle 631: Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar

Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn March 27, LoLdle 629: Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana

Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana March 26, LoLdle 628: Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal

Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus

Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus March 24, LoLdle 626: Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo

Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo March 23, LoLdle 625: Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex

Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex March 22, LoLdle 624: Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri

Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri March 21, LoLdle 623: Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett

Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett March 20, LoLdle 622: Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista

Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista March 19, LoLdle 621: Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana

Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana March 18, LoLdle 620: Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee

Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee March 17, LoLdle 619: Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante

Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante March 16, LoLdle 618: Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi

The answers for the 635th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 2, 2024.