God of War 2018 may be playable on an Xbox console someday

God of War is mainly known as a PlayStation exclusive, but a recent PC release has opened the doors for new players to meet Kratos.

PC users can get a hold of the game through the likes of the Epic Games Store and Steam. And in a strange turn of events, the latter may allow the game to be played on Xbox consoles.

While GOW is not directly available to purchase on the Xbox, Steam users may someday be able to play it through Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming service while using the Microsoft Edge web browser.

The Steam, God of War, Xbox, and Nvidia's GeForce Now connect

Nvidia's GeForce Now allows gamers to log in with their Steam library and play their favorite titles remotely. Any game that Nvidia includes in GeForce Now is available.

God of War is not currently on the platform, but with DLSS and Reflex support, there is a chance Nvidia decides to add support for GeForce Now at some point. This could be something out of their hands, however.

Sony could be the driving force behind it not appearing on the service. Whether that is the case is still unknown, so players are waiting with anticipation on streaming the 2018 title whenever and wherever they please.

How Nvidia's GeForce Now works

If God of War does become available, or you want to play other games you own, you can sign up for GeForce Now. There is a free subscription that provides a 1-hour session length and standard access to the servers.

Other paid plans increase the session length, allow for higher quality, and give special priority to the servers. After signing up, GeForce Now users can access a long list of games.

For those wondering about Xbox, it does see a bit of input lag, so more casual games are recommended. Just go to the Nvidia website in the Microsoft Edge application, sign in, and you can start playing.

