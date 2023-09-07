God of War creator has finished Starfield and considers it to be the “best single player game” ever

God of War creator, David Jaffe, has just finished Starfield’s New Game run and considers it to be the "best single-player game" that he has ever played. He revealed his sentiments regarding Bethesda’s latest RPG in a recent tweet, and this was not the first time that the developer has commented on how much he is in love with the title.

Ever since Starfield’s early access went live, David Jaffe has been regularly tweeting about some of his best moments from the title and how he was not able to put his controller down. In just seven days he was able to secure a gameplay time of 2 days, 13 hours, and 40 minutes. This shows just how invested he was in the gameplay and the narrative.

Now after completing the new game run in Starfield, he is finally able to catch a break from space exploration and comment on just how much he has loved the journey.

God of War creator loves Starfield, calls it a “damn classic”

When talking about his experience with Bethesda’s RPG, Starfield, David Jaffe, who is the creator of both Twisted Metal and the God of War series stated the following in a recent tweet,

“And that's STARFIELD. I've only completed the main quest and touched a bit of the side stuff (so who knows, NG+ could destroy my sentiments) but atm: it's the best single player game I've ever played. Everything I was hoping for and more. So excited to go live to talk about it tomorrow! Thank you Bethesda Studios. This had to be a hell of a boulder to push up the hill. But y'all made a damn classic and it touched my soul. I'm so appreciative! Later all!”

There has been a fair bit of controversy around Starfield, especially with the frustrating console war that it naturally kicked-off. With PlayStation fans reportedly review-bombing it on the Microsoft Store, to streamer rages and mass refunds, there is a lot going around the game on social media.

Hence, it feels like a breath of fresh air when the creator of one of the most popular PlayStation exclusives, is now tweeting about how much he enjoyed an Xbox console exclusive.

While this bit of commentary will not end the ongoing console wars any time soon, atleast the community knows that Starfield is an incredible experience, even if the game is not for everyone.