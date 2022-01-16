God of War: Perfect settings to get the most balanced performance on PC

God of War has finally arrived on PC, and this is a feat that for a long time was only dreamt of by players worldwide. The long-running, critically acclaimed series is a treasured jewel among PlayStation titles. Its port onto a new platform is fascinating news.

One of the most significant advantages to the PC port of God of War is its massive graphics improvements over the game's performance on PS4. A PC Features Trailer released last month confirmed that the game would feature Nvidia DLSS and Reflex, higher resolution shadows and improved reflections, among other things.

This article talks about the best possible settings to get a balanced performance to explore Midgard in all its glory.

What are the ideal settings for God of War PC

The minimum and recommended settings for PC users, as stated by the developers, are the following:

Minimum system requirements:

Processor: Intel i5-2500k (4 core 3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHz)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 960 (4 GB) or AMD R9 290X (4 GB)

Recommended system requirements:

Processor: Intel i5-6600k (4 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400 G (4 core 3.6 GHz)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD RX 570 (4 GB)

Jetpack Interactive's port has been particularly gorgeous to get into. God of War was already breathtakingly beautiful when released three years ago on the console. The recommended system requirements also make it feasible to enjoy adequately by anyone with an average PC rig.

The Graphics option in the game offers seven settings that players can tinker with to find the perfect balance for their computer system without experiencing frame loss or any other similar issues. The DLSS, FSR, Motion Blur, and Film Grain options can be found under the Display tab.

Neither Motion Blur nor Film Grain affects the game's performance and is more of the player's preference. DLSS is locked for cards that support this feature. FSR does boost performance and can be utilized to gain an advantage.

For a balanced performance, the following are the suggestions for each setting in God of War

Texture Quality - Changing this does not result in a huge difference and can be comfortably kept at High.

Model Quality - Keep this at Original as it affects performance when cranked higher without much of a visual difference.

Anisotropic Filter - Keep this at Original. If issues persist, this can be lowered still.

Shadows - This one has to be kept at Original as this is both visually noticeable and affects performance.

Reflections - Out of all the settings, this is the only one that has an Ultra+ option. This can be kept at Ultra as lowering it does not affect the performance significantly.

Atmospherics - Keep this at Original and, if required, bring it down further as visually the difference is not significant or distinct.

Ambient Occlusion - Keep this at High.

Graphics settings (Image via God of War)

Upon launching God of War for the first time, players can choose to keep preset of the Graphics settings to either Original or High. They can then customize specific options regarding how the game responds to their particular system. It must be mentioned that the exemplary porting job makes the God of War experience visually rewarding on most PCs.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar