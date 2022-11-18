God of War Ragnarok features several armor sets for Kratos to equip, upgrade, and customize. Each armor has a unique passive that can boost Kratos’ attributes. Additionally, each armor set can make some aesthetic changes to his appearance.

This guide will cover the Fortified Husk armor set for Kratos.

Note: Minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok may follow.

How to obtain Fortified Husk armor set for Kratos in God of War Ragnarok

This unique armor set can be obtained as follows through the game’s campaign:

The armor is unlocked for crafting when players begin the path quest named ‘The Quest for Tyr’.

The Fortified Husk Cuirass however is available as soon as the fight against Thor ends. Players can loot a chest near the end of the battle to find the item.

The armor set includes 3 pieces - the chest, wrist, and waist armor.

Kratos will then have to visit Sindri’s shop any time during or after the path quest.

The armor set is available for crafting in exchange for several mats and hacksliver.

After crafting the item, players can equip it in the menu to utilize it.

What does the Fortified Husk Armor set include?

The armor is described as follows in the game:

"Armour built from the husks of some of the sturdiest creatures in all the Nine Realms. It provides the wearer maximum coverage, increasing their Defence."

The armor consists of three parts, the Cuirass, Arm Guards and Girdle.

Fortified Husk Cuirass: This piece can be enhanced to a maximum of nine levels and comes with the skill Defender’s Riposte, which has a moderate chance to bless Kratos’ counterattacks after a successful block or parry to have an explosive impact.

Fortified Husk Arm Guards: The Arm Guard can be raised to a maximum of nine levels. This piece also possesses the ability of Defender’s Relief, which increases Kratos’s defense. Kratos will take lower damage from behind when his shield is up.

Fortified Husk Girdle: The Husk Girdle is also upgradeable to a maximum of nine levels. This piece also holds the Defender’s Relief ability.

What does the Fortified Husk armor set do for Kratos in God of War Ragnarok?

This armor is primarily defensive in nature. It provides a boost to Kratos’s defense and strength stats and can be further improved upon with each upgrade.

This armor set includes the Defender’s Riposte and Defender’s Relief passives. Upgrading these passives increases your damage reduction by up to 50% when blocking with the shield.

This armor set is incredibly useful as a tank build for Kratos and can be very helpful against bosses.

What is God of War Ragnarok?

The sequel to 2018’s God of War, God of War Ragnarok is the second installment of the Norse saga. The game follows the adventures of Kratos and his son Atreus, set in ancient Scandinavia as they survive through Fimbulwinter and try to prevent the onset of Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok is the final entry in the Norse saga of Kratos’ adventures.

God of War Ragnarok was released on November 9, 2022, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 lineup of consoles.

