God of War Ragnarok guide: Where to find Meteoric Slam heavy runic attack for Kratos' Blades of Chaos

Kratos' iconic twin blades, the Blades of Chaos, which are imbued with flames that can withstand even the harsh cold of Helheim, are back in God of War Ragnarok. They come with new moves, skills, and runic attacks.

The Blades of Chaos are now available from the get-go, unlike the last title, where they were tied to narrative progression. They not only serve as an offensive tool but are also a crucial part of traversal and puzzle-solving in the game. Having access to the twin blades right out of the box gives players more options during combat.

The Blades of Chaos also have a new moveset called Whiplash, which allows Kratos to engulf them in flames, inflicting burn status on enemies hit by the attack.

The combat style while using the Blades of Chaos remains largely the same. However, Whiplash and Immolation change the formula quite a bit, making the weapon much more viable than in the last game.

There are a number of new runic attacks, such as Helios Flare and Flames of Anguish. However, there are also a few returning ones, like Rampage of the Furies and the very powerful heavy runic attack — Meteoric Slam.

Unlocking the Meteoric Slam is fairly straightforward and does not require players to grind for the Surtr's Flame resource, like in God of War (2018). However, players won't be unlocking the heavy runic attack any sooner since it requires the completion of certain side content.

Note: This article contains mild spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

In God of War Ragnarok, the Meteoric Slam heavy runic attack for the Blades of Chaos is locked inside a legendary chest in Niflheim

In God of War (2018), the Meteoric Slam heavy runic attack was available for purchase at the Huldra brothers' workshop after unlocking Muspelheim.

However, in God of War Ragnarok, the same runic attack is found within a legendary chest in Niflheim, which can only be unlocked after finding and killing 38 Odin's Ravens.

Odin's Ravens return in God of War Ragnarok. They are woven into fun side content that rewards players with a powerful armor set and some of the best runic attacks for all of Kratos' weapons.

In God of War (2018), Odin's Ravens were one of the biggest gatekeepers for players attempting to get the Platinum trophy. However, their implementation in God of War Ragnarok feels much more organic and rewarding at the same time.

Odin's Ravens are also very easy to spot in the new title due to the improved level layout and better placement of the emerald avians. This makes them much more visible during general exploration and gameplay.

There are a total of 48 Odin's Ravens that players will come across in the entire game. Out of these, 38 can be easily hunted down by normally exploring all the different biomes in the game.

Once players have found and killed 38 Odin's Ravens, they can unlock the Meteoric Slam heavy runic attack for Kratos' Blades of Chaos.

The Meteoric Slam is easily one of the best runic attacks in the last game. Despite all the new runic attacks in God of War Ragnarok, the Meteoric Slam still holds up as one of the best and most damaging runic attacks for the Blades of Chaos.

