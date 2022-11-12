God of War Ragnarok: How to find Nidavellir armor set

It is no surprise that God of War Ragnarok has captured many hearts. It is a testament to Santa Monica Studio’s commitment to delivering a quality experience for its fans.

The game follows Kratos and his son, Atreus, as they traverse the nine realms of Norse mythology to prevent Ragnarok from happening. This long and arduous venture requires proper preparation. Kratos and Atreus must be adequately equipped to handle the challenges that lie ahead.

Foes can be very formidable, and since God of War Ragnarok has deep RPG elements, gear has become integral to scaling the power of Kratos and Atreus. Armor, in particular, has become incredibly important and is often integral to the progression of the game.

Armor sets are a category of gear that contributes heavily to the survival of the duo. This article covers the Nidavellir armor set and how to get it.

Players must take part in the In Service of Asgard side quest to get the Nidavellir armor set in God of War Ragnarok

The full Nidavellir armor set in God of War Ragnarok requires six Nidavellir ores to be crafted. To find these ores, players must look for Raeb, a music-playing dwarf. He can be found in a tavern in Svartalfheim bay.

Upon talking to this NPC, players will receive a Favor or side quest called “In Service of Asgard.” The side quest requires Kratos and Atreus to venture out to three Mining Rigs (Modvitnir’s Rig, Radvinn’s Rig, and Althjof's Rig) to shut them down. Each of these rigs contains puzzles, challenging enemies, loot, and experience.

Each rig shutdown rewards players with Nidavellir ore. The collected ore can then be taken to the Huldra Brothers, who will craft to have them craft the Nidavellir armor set.

What are the benefits that the Nidavellir armor set provides?

The Nidavellir armor set is the best one that God of War Ragnarok players can use in the early game (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

The Nidavellir armor set is ideal for the early game in God of War Ragnarok, providing vitality, strength, health regeneration, and solid defense. It starts at level 2 and boasts greater stats than most other armor sets that can be acquired early in the game.

The armor set gives players a skill called Stunning Restoration, which restores health every time they perform a grab on a stunned enemy.

Normally, enemies in God of War Ragnarok lose the stun build-up on their meter fairly quickly. However, due to the Nidavellir armor set’s Stunning Persistence skill, stun meters do not deplete as quickly and stay up for longer.

This makes it easier for players to stun enemies and get a hit at mini-bosses. It also means that players can grab stunned enemies and recover their health more frequently.

Atreus’ sonic arrows pair really well with the Nidavellir armor set as they do high amounts of stun damage.

The latest offering from Sony and Santa Monica Studio is currently available to play on the PS4 and PS5.

