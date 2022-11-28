God of War Ragnarok features several post-campaign missions for players to complete. One such side task is the Favor, "The Last Remnants of Asgard". Kratos must travel to a total of 10 camps to reclaim the Tempered Remnants in the Nine Realms.

Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök @SonySantaMonica



On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us.



Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do #GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE!On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us.Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do #GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE! On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us. Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do 💙 https://t.co/N7IR9p2jCD

The chests are guarded by the Einherjar, and will drop loot upon completing the quest.

Note: The following guide contains minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Viewer discretion is advisable.

Where to find The Last Remnants of Asgard in God of War Ragnarok

There are 10 such camps for players to find in God of War Ragnarok. The location of each camp is detailed below:

Alberich Hollow (Svartalfheim): You can reach this location by entering The Watchtower Mystic Gateway and heading back east towards the shore. From here, Kratos must climb up the chains and the wooden platforms onto the other side using a hook. From here, simply head left to find the camp and prepare for battle.

You can reach this location by entering The Watchtower Mystic Gateway and heading back east towards the shore. From here, Kratos must climb up the chains and the wooden platforms onto the other side using a hook. From here, simply head left to find the camp and prepare for battle. Aurvangar Wetlands (Svartalfheim): Head to the Aurvangar Wetlands Mystic Gateway to enter a boat. Cross the broken wooden wheel and head northward into a small opening on the left. Enter it to reveal a secret region and trigger the fight against the Einherjar as soon as you dock the boat.

Head to the Aurvangar Wetlands Mystic Gateway to enter a boat. Cross the broken wooden wheel and head northward into a small opening on the left. Enter it to reveal a secret region and trigger the fight against the Einherjar as soon as you dock the boat. Jarnsmida Pitmines (Svartalfheim): The final wreckage in Svartalfheim is rather easy to find. Head to the Mystic Gateway here and climb up the chain on your north. The enemies are scattered across multiple platforms in the region and await your arrival.

The final wreckage in Svartalfheim is rather easy to find. Head to the Mystic Gateway here and climb up the chain on your north. The enemies are scattered across multiple platforms in the region and await your arrival. Near Freyr’s Camp (Vahaheim): Head to the Mystic Camp in this region, and row your way north. Dock near one of the entrances to the camp and walk forward to trigger the fight against the Einherjar.

Head to the Mystic Camp in this region, and row your way north. Dock near one of the entrances to the camp and walk forward to trigger the fight against the Einherjar. Eastern Barrl Woods (Vanaheim): This camp is located near Freyr’s Camp as well. Players must move left into the camp from the previous location. From here, exit via a bridge, northeast of the camp and head east to come across an opening in a rather large tree’s roots. Make your way through the roots to enter the Asgardian camp.

This camp is located near Freyr’s Camp as well. Players must move left into the camp from the previous location. From here, exit via a bridge, northeast of the camp and head east to come across an opening in a rather large tree’s roots. Make your way through the roots to enter the Asgardian camp. Burning Cliffs (Muspelheim): Kratos must head onto the realm of Muspelheim via a Mystic Gateway. Head down the cliffs here near Surtr’s Forge to trigger the battle.

Kratos must head onto the realm of Muspelheim via a Mystic Gateway. Head down the cliffs here near Surtr’s Forge to trigger the battle. Near the Well of Urd (Midgard): Head to the Mystic Gateway near the Lake of Nine and head northwest till your sled cannot go any further. Climb up the ledge and forward into the platform to trigger the fight.

Head to the Mystic Gateway near the Lake of Nine and head northwest till your sled cannot go any further. Climb up the ledge and forward into the platform to trigger the fight. Lake of Nine (MIdgard): This camp is located near the previous camp in the Well of Urd. Players can head back to the Mystic Gateway and east toward Tyr’s Temple. From here, head on upward via the elevator to find the Asgardians waiting to ambush Kratos.

This camp is located near the previous camp in the Well of Urd. Players can head back to the Mystic Gateway and east toward Tyr’s Temple. From here, head on upward via the elevator to find the Asgardians waiting to ambush Kratos. The Strond (Alfheim): Simply head to the Mystic Gateway in The Strond and proceed eastward and climb up the ledges through the gap in the large wall up ahead. Continue onward southwest to come across two large crystals. From here, climb up the wall on your right to find the enemy camp along your path.

Simply head to the Mystic Gateway in The Strond and proceed eastward and climb up the ledges through the gap in the large wall up ahead. Continue onward southwest to come across two large crystals. From here, climb up the wall on your right to find the enemy camp along your path. The Barrens (Alfheim): Kratos can fast travel back to the Mystic Gateway in The Canyons and sled across east toward the Barrens to reach this particular spot. Circle back around the large boulder blocking your way and traverse the platform. The Stinnr and Sterker mini-bosses will ambush you once you reach there.

Rewards obtained from completing The Last Remnants of Asgard in God of War Ragnarok

The following rewards can be obtained in total upon completing this particular Favor in God of War Ragnarok:

10000 XP for Kratos.

2500 XP for Freya.

270 Fortified Remnants

240 Hardened Remnants

270 Tempered Remnants

God of War Ragnarok was released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 lineup of consoles on November 9, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes