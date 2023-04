God of War Ragnarok Patch [v. 04.02] official notes: Brings bug fixes to audio, combat, and other issues

With the latest patch update for God of War Ragnarok, the developers at Santa Monica Studio have added a plethora of bug fixes. The issues addressed in v. 04.02 include problems with audio, combat, equipment, world, UI/UX, and trophies. The latest update also brings a variety of PlayStation 4-only tweaks to fix multiple issues.

Patch v. 04.02 also brought a workaround solution for the known problem of loading a manual save that was created on PlayStation 4 from an imported PlayStation 4 New Game+ save. The issue ended up booting the player to the main menu.

God of War Ragnarok Patch [v. 04.02] official notes

The official patch notes for the latest update in God of War Ragnarok are as follows:

Bug Fixes

Audio

Fixed a case where music from the final quest would play whenever loading in from the main menu or restarting checkpoint in Midgard during post-game in New Game+.

Fixed a case where dialogue lines were skipped after a cinematic when acquiring the Mysterious Orb quest in New Game+.

Combat

Fixed a rare case where the application would crash when browsing the Sparring Arena menu and selecting 'Ingrid' as the companion.

Fixed a case where Kratos could branch into weapon move-sets while in the Fury Rage mode.

Fixed a rare case where Gná could trigger her Stomp too soon after Wing Shard, which would cause unavoidable player death on Give Me God of War difficulty.

Fixed a case where restarting from checkpoint before the cinematic leading into the Björn boss fight would cause Kratos' Rage Meter to disappear and not allow the player to change which Rage they had equipped.

Equipment

Fixed a case where Kratos' shield would visually disappear if the player upgraded the currently equipped shield to level 9.1 (or above), but did not equip the upgraded version via the prompt in God of War Ragnarok.

Fixed a case where base game resources would not be available to buy/sell at the shop after updating to Patch 04.00.

Fixed a case where the Pommels of the True Flame disappeared from Blades of Chaos weapon menu when upgrading them from level 8 to level 9.

Fixed a case where the player would not receive a Gilded Coin when upgrading a shield to level 9.1.

Gilded Coins not received due to this bug will be retroactively granted via the Lost Items Chest in God of War Ragnarok.

Fixed a case where the player would not receive a Gilded Coin when upgrading Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos, or Draupnir Spear to level 9.1 unless their equipped attachment was upgraded beforehand.

Gilded Coins not received due to this bug will be retroactively granted via the Lost Items Chest.

Fixed a case where the amount of the crafting resource Divine Ashes in-shop was inconsistent with the amount needed in-game to upgrade armor.

Fixed a case where the sled loot would drop a New Game+ resource during base game progression after updating to Patch 04.00 in God of War Ragnarok.

Fixed a case where the Digital Deluxe Edition gear Darkdale Waist Guard or Risen Snow Armor could not be updated past level 9 during New Game+ progression.

Fixed a case where the recipe for Soldier's Sauroter was missing from the shop in New Game+, preventing player from upgrading the component.

Fixed a case where there were missing weapon components from the shop/Lost Items Chest, but were shown as available.

Fixed a case where multiple enchantments would not be rewarded during Favors, Treasure, or Crucible Chests in God of War Ragnarok.

Enchantments not received due to this bug will be retroactively granted via the Lost Items Chest.

World

Fixed a case where Gná's Camp would become available after player completing Muspelheim Challenges, which cased the player to become stuck in God of War Ragnarok.

UI/UX

Fixed a case where weapon appearance would not be able to be changed for a 9.1 weapon until player upgrades to the 9.2 and above variants

Fixed an issue of missing line within credits in God of War Ragnarok.

Trophies

Fixed an issue where the "Spit Shine" trophy was not earned when the player upgraded a New Game+ armor piece to level 9.

PS4-Only

Fixed an issue where an environment would take a moment to load-in after the player skipped a cinematic after sprinting to a door in God of War Ragnarok.

Fixed a case where two characters would not appear in their intended spots after skipping the cinematic and quickly progressing on the path.

Fixed an issue where Hardrefill the Callous would not spawn in the Berserker Soul arena and player would remain stuck inside in God of War Ragnarok.

Known Issue

Loading a manual save created on PS5 from an imported PS4 New Game+ save will boot the player to the main menu in God of War Ragnarok.

WORKAROUND: When you are importing PS4 New Game+ save data to a PS5, keep playing after the initial load-in until you have created a new Autosave. Once that has occurred, you can create new Manual Saves that will not be affected by the above issue.

Please note that this Manual Save must be in a new slot and not overwriting your old save data. If you overwrite your old save data, that file may still experience the issue.

Playing sequel to the 2018 title, God of War Ragnarok saw the conclusion of the Norse chapter involving Kratos and his son, Atreus. The narrative continued with the ramifications of the death of Baldur, which had happened in the earlier game. The title was nominated for a number of accolades, winning Best Narrative and Best Action/Adventure at The Game Awards 2022.

Poll : 0 votes