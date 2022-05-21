God of War: Ragnarok's different Accessibility Options

While players have known about God of War: Ragnarok being in development for quite some time now, some of the finer details have gone unrevealed. What a portion of the game's playerbase may be wondering about is the game's plans on adding accessibility settings. Fortunately, these have been revealed recently.

Accessibility settings are important in any modern release. Generally, these are settings implemented in games such as subtitles or color blind corrections. These types of in-game options are important in order to keep the gaming experience as positive as possible for everyone. After all, no one should be left out of a game as good as God of War.

Sony has just announced that the newest entry in the God of War franchise, God of War: Ragnarok, will have over 60 different accessibility settings. Every player is different and deserves the most comfortable playing experience for themselves personally. So, what settings will players have at their disposal in the highly anticipated title?

God of War: Ragnarok's revealed Accessibility Settings

A screenshot from God of War: Ragnarok's reveal trailer (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The first notable features are ones added from the PC port of God of War. The option to have the player's block and aim controls set as a toggle rather than a press-and-hold command. This can really help in long playing sessions as having to constantly hold a key or trigger can be taxing on a player's joints.

The addition of subtitle customization can make a huge difference for the visually impaired and color-blind portion of video game fans. While subtitles typically help more for hearing-impaired players, many players still prefer using them. The option to customize the color of these subtitles is welcomed by every player.

While on the topic of subtitles and other text in the game, players can now control its size. The size of the text that appears on the user interface and subtitles can be controlled by a slider. The color correction and size of the icons on the user interface can be adjusted in the same menu as well.

Another feature worth noting is the controller remapping option. Players can either choose from a wide variety of different pre-made layouts or they can go through each of the game's inputs individually and remap them one at a time. This can be a very helpful tool for players using handicap-accessible and adaptive controllers.

The most interesting feature that has been brought in as part of the accessibility options for God of War: Ragnarok is the high contrast mode. This mode allows players to designate each type of character in the game to a certain color. This option can help players better keep track of enemies, as well as Atreus and Kratos themselves.

There are also a lot of lesser options like placing a dot of varying sizes on the screen to minimize motion sickness. These are just a few of the new accessibility options currently in God of War: Ragnarok, with more to come as the game further progresses in its development.

