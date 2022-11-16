God of War Ragnarok's secret ending explained - How to unlock, details, and more?

That’s right, God of War Ragnarok has a secret ending! Once you overcome Odin, say farewell to Atreus, and begin the slow walk down to Midgard, there is some additional content. Thankfully, it’s very easy to find and complete the hidden ending. After you learn that there is more to do in the Nine Realms, you’ll be in a story called Beyond Ragnarok.

Freya and Mimir will insist that Kratos has unfinished business in God of War Ragnarok, such as dealing with the threat of Gna. Thankfully, Kratos will not have to fight through the Berserker Souls, the Muspelheim Trials, or anything like that to get the secret ending. But what’s the key to finding this ending?

Being a good person and saying farewell to a friend. After all, Brok was a beloved friend and a memorable character. It's only fitting for Kratos to bid adieu and give Brok a proper Viking funeral. His funeral is your secret ending.

Note: Contains major spoilers for the end and post-game of God of War Ragnarok

More heartbreak awaits at the end of God of War Ragnarok

After coming down from the mountain where you left the rest of the characters you did battle alongside in God of War Ragnarok, you can move on with your life. However, stop by the nearby Dwarven Forge, where Lunda awaits. I imagine you can do this at any forge, but there’s one a small trek away.

Lunda will inform Kratos that there will be a funeral for Brok in Svartalfheim soon. This will unlock A Viking Funeral as a Favour. Kratos confirms he will attend, and then it is left at that. To kick this off, head back to the tavern in Nidavellir.

Several familiar faces will wait, each with a funny story about Brok. It’s a very somber moment, but since it concerns Brok, it’s also still quite comical. Durlin, Lunda, and Raeb will have something to say.

Interact with Brok’s corpse and watch the cutscene that comes next. The next step takes place at the Sverd Sands, which you can teleport to via Mystic Gateway, or you can travel there if you still have things to do in Svartalfheim. Whichever works for you, just get there to continue this God of War Ragnarok Favour.

You’ll cross the water via the raft you used in The Quest For Tyr and arrive at the funeral. Brok’s body lies in wait, and there’s another cutscene. Thankfully, Sindri will show up for the funeral, though he will not stay long. He only shows up to light his brother’s body and snaps back out of existence.

"I love you, Brok."

It's a heartbreaking moment as Sindri says his farewell to his brother. It’s not clear who he blames for Brok’s death at this point. He initially blamed Atreus, but Sindri was the one who revived Brok without a piece of his soul when he died the first time.

Watching this moment will give you the Funeral For a Friend trophy, complete A Viking Funeral in God of War Ragnarok, and is the secret ending to the game. You’ll get another set of credits with a beautiful song playing. After these credits roll, you can start back where you left off and resume completing post-game activities in God of War Ragnarok if you wish.

