God of War Ragnarok - Where to find all Gale Flames / Gale Sparks

Kratos unlocks a powerful new weapon in God of War Ragnarok - the mighty Draupnir. A spear forged from Odin’s gold ring, it can be infinitely duplicated to apply immense pressure to your opponents. It can hit each enemy six times and can be detonated remotely. This allows for safe damage even in the most difficult situations.

While no God of War Ragnarok weapon is stronger than the others, many find the speed and power of the wind-elemental weapon to be quite satisfying. There are four Gale Flames throughout the course of the game. Three of them can be found in specific locations, and the final one comes from collecting the Gale Sparks.

Here is everything you need to know in order to unlock these particular items.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the main story of God of War Ragnarok

How to find the Gale Flames and Gale Sparks in God of War Ragnarok

There’s less work involved in upgrading the Draupnir compared to other God of War weapons, considering how late it shows up in the story. When you gain a Gale Flame, just take it to Brok and Sindri, and they’ll upgrade it for you, no problem.

Gale Flame locations

Gale Flame #1: Defeat Hrist & Mist in Muspelheim

Gale Flame #2: Complete the Nocturnal Predator quest after saving Freyr

Gale Flame #3: Defeat Bodvar the Fierce and Starolfr the Troublesome at the Berserker Gravestone in the Jarnsmida Pitmines

Gale Flame #4: Collect the Gale Sparks from the Yggdrasil Rifts that contain Lindwyrms

Shortly after unlocking the Draupnir in the first place, you’ll take on the main story mission, The Summoning. This requires you to head to Muspelheim and convince Surtr to join your side. While doing this, you’ll fight Hrist & Mist. They are two of Odin’s most powerful Valkyries.

After defeating them in God of War Ragnarok, you gain the first Gale Flame. They have several quick-moving attacks from full screen, so be careful and work together with Atreus to best them.

Once you’ve rescued Freyr in Vanaheim, you’ll need to search for Birgir in The Crater. Head to the Celestial Altar, turn it to night, and you’ll start seeing dying animals in The Plains by the large tree. If you use your heavy attack with Blades of Chaos on these after investigating them, you’ll begin the Nocturnal Predator quest. Once you defeat the boss, one of your rewards is the Gale Flame.

While in Vanaheim, you’ll be able to begin a side quest that has you travel to the Berserker Gravestones around the Nine Realms. God of War Ragnarok essentially replaces the challenging Valkyrie battles from the previous game.

You’ll have to head to the Jarnsmida Pitmines and activate the Berserker Gravestone. Bodvar the Fierce and Starolfr the Troublesome are the guardians of the next Gale Flame. All the Berserker battles are incredibly challenging, so this might be the hardest upgrade for the God of War Ragnarok weapon.

Finally, you’ll want to complete Ratatoskr’s Yggdrasil Rifts. After defeating Nidhogg, the squirrel will task you to track the Rifts down and wrangle the Lindwyrms that have escaped.

Gale Spark locations

The Forge, Svartalfheim: On a ledge after receiving the Draupnir Spear, clearly visible

Alberich Hollow, Svartalfheim: After the Ormstunga boss fight, on a nearby ledge

Alberich Island, Svartalfheim: On the platform between the two islands in this area

The Applecore, Svartalfheim: Next to the Applecore Mystic Gate, requires Draupnir Spear Climb

The Plains, Vanaheim: After defeating The Crimson Dread, in the nearby corner

The Plains, Vanaheim: Near the Celestial Altar, in Eastern Plains

Return the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr, and you will receive the Gale Flame, which will finish your God of War Ragnarok weapon upgrades.

