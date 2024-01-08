Goddess of Victory Nikke Lion Heart story update: Release date, new events, Nikke, and more

Shift Up has announced the Goddess of Victory Nikke Lion Heart story update release date on their official X handle. It introduces a new story event titled Lion Heart, a new SSR Nikke, a sign-in event granting free in-game items, and more. A new Coordinated Operation, Union Raid, and several commodities will also be available after the update. The beta version of a new Simulation Room will also be available in the upcoming update.

That said, this article provides information about the Lion Heart story update’s release date and all new content.

When will the Goddess of Victory Nikke Lion Heart story update be released?

Like other updates, the Goddess of Victory Nikke Lion Heart story update will be released after closed server maintenance on January 11, 2024, starting at 11:00 and ending at 18:00 UTC+9. Players must download the latest version to play the new event after it launches. The update takes up 5 GB of storage space to install.

See below for all new event details in the Goddess of Victory Nikke Lion Heart story.

What are the Goddess of Victory Nikke Lion Heart story update events?

A tweet announcing the Goddess of Victory Nikke Lion Heart update. (Image via X)

Here are the details of Goddess of Victory Nikke Lion Heart story update events that will be available after the January 11 update:

Goddess of Victory Nikke Lion Heart story event

The Goddess of Victory Nikke Lion Heart Story event starts on January 11 and ends on January 25. The story begins when citizens raise concerns about the conservation of Ark’s wild animals. It leads to the temporary shutting down of the shelter. However, it's unusual because the Happy Zoo squad never takes this step.

Commanders can unravel every detail by playing the event stages to earn event-exclusive items. They can exchange the item for Recruit Vouchers and skill development materials in the event shop. The shop remains open until January 25. Lion Heart’s challenge stage will also be available during the event period.

Besides the main story, several other events will go live after the Goddess of Victory Nikke Lion Heart story update. Here are the details:

White Lion: It is a sign-in event that goes live from January 11 to January 25. Players can log in to the app daily for seven days during the event period to get freebies such as Recruit vouchers and development materials.

Coordinated Operation: A new Coordinated Operation featuring Boss Nihilister H.S.T.A. goes live on January 12 and ends on January 14. Players can form a team of five with Union members, friends, or random matchmaking and enter the battlefield. It rewards Broken Cores that can be exchanged for Gems and upgrade materials at the Recycling Shop.

Union Raid: A new iteration of Goddess of Victory Nikke Union Raid will also be available from January 19 to January 25. Only the Union reaching level three or above can participate in the raid.

New Modifier in Goddess of Victory Nikke Lion Heart story update

SSR Leona in Goddess of Victory Nikke. (Image via Shift Up)

A new SSR Nikke, Leona, will debut in the Goddess of Victory Nikke Lion Heart story update. Here are her details:

Grade: SSR

SSR Class: Supporter

Supporter Weapon: Lion’s Roar (Shotgun)

Lion’s Roar (Shotgun) Code: Water

Water Manufacturer: Tetra Line

Leona is the eldest member of the Happy Zoo squad, the group responsible for protecting ferocious animals in the Ark. She supports her allies by boosting their effective range and attack stats.

Commanders can obtain her from the Special Recruit from January 11 to January 25. They can use Gems or Advanced Recruit Vouchers to summon in the Special Recruit. One can exchange 200 Gold Mileage Tickets for Leona in the Mileage Shop.

Players can get Gold Mileage Tickets by performing summons in the Special Recruit. After the event ends, Leona will be available to obtain from the Mold items, Ordinary Recruit, and Social Point Recruit.

More new content in Goddess of Victory Nikke Lion Heart story update

Cherry Blossom event will be available in the Goddess of Victory Nikke Lion Heart story update. (Image via Shift Up)

Here are all the other new content featured in the upcoming update of Goddess of Victory Nikke Lion Heart story update:

Cherry Blossom: The Cherry Blossom story event will be available in the Archives after the update. Players can obtain Memory Films by playing Lion Heart story stages and unlocking new Archives events.

New Commodities: Commanders can purchase new character’s commodities after the update until January 25.

Overclock Mode (New Simulation Room): A new Simulation Room, Overclock Mode (beta version), will be available after the update. Players can manually configure additional options to the new difficulty and test their battle prowess in Overclock Mode. Clearing the Overclock for the first time rewards Skill Manual and Burst Manual. It starts on January 16 and ends on January 30.

That covers our Goddess of Victory Nikke Lion Heart story update. Interested Commanders can check out our Goddess of Victory Nikke tier list for an easy in-game journey.