How to make the most of the Golden Age of Trade event in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Cookie Run: Kingdom is designed in such a way that all players have to engage in a trade to be able to fulfill any substantial in-game goals. As this may not be particularly easy for new and inexperienced players, they also host recurring events like the "Golden Age of Trade" event to ensure that everyone can get in on the action.

This is a server-wide event which rewards players on two counts - one as per their total number of points traded and second for how well or poorly they rank against other players on their server.

If your interest in this event has been sufficiently spiked, then read on for a comprehensive guide on how to trade your way up the leaderboards of this event.

All you need to know about Golden Age of Trade event in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Outside of such events, players can only largely trade on three main avenues, which are as follows:

The Tree of Wishes

Touc's Trading Harbour

Trains

All three avenues are completely inaccessible to new players (below Castle Level 4). Hence, if you are just joining Cookie Run: Kingdom, then this event is highly important to you.

The event's main focus is more on the production of goods than on trade, despite what the name suggests. Hence, the first step in acing this event is to first increase one's storage capacity as much as possible. After maximising the storage space, it is time to use it optimally.

Players should focus on stockpiling resources as only producing them after getting a wish or training for them will significantly increase the per resource production time.

Keep checking the event calendar to see when the next Golden Age event is going to be held. Generally, this event recurs every three weeks. Only by stockpiling as many high-quality goods as possible before the event can one get a significant edge over the majority of players.

It also goes without saying that players also have to constantly produce goods during the event's live time. Every time one logs out of Cookie Run: Kingdom, they must ensure that all production buildings are hard at work.

An additional tip here is that if you will not be logging in anytime soon, then it might be a good idea to have your buildings work on particularly time-consuming goods. This way, the next time you log in, you will have an extensive queue of top tier goods ready to go.

The Mileage Shop and events like the Fountain of Abundance grant speed-ups, which can be used to increase the pace of production for most items.

If players have easy access to these speed-ups, then they should try to use them as much as possible, given the entire goal here is to ensure as many time-consuming items as possible during the event.

A set amount of crystals, coins and XP jelly is awarded to players at the end of the event period based on the rank they were able to achieve. The "rank" here refers to tiers like the top 1% or 2% calculated as per the average of the server. One needs to achieve a set number of points at various tiers to gain rewards.

Schematic showing rewards from event (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

If done right, this could be one of the most lucrative events for any Cookie Run: Kingdom player. On average, even getting to the top 20-25% in one's server will credit very substantial rewards, particularly if one is just getting started.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman