5 best Cookie Run: Kingdom landmarks

The coverage of the kingdom-building aspect of Cookie Run: Kingdom is noticeably lower than the combat aspect, given that it is the far more complex side of the game. The problem is that this lack of coverage has hidden away very crucial information on both these aspects from most players.

There are many landmarks available to build in Cookie Run: Kingdom. While most are either for aesthetic purposes or treasury fillers, there are some landmarks that players can build to gain an additional buff for their entire team. Different landmarks grant different buffs, so players should build according to their team composition.

This article lists the best landmarks that provide the maximum buffs across different categories.

Best Landmarks to build in Cookie Run: Kingdom in 2022?

Cookie Run: Kingdom is filled with various ways to boost your team's base ability, but rarely is there a method that can provide a uniform boost to your whole team in a single swipe.

The landmarks listed here are in no particular order, as this list aims to help players discover the best landmarks for different categories. Of course, the value of each landmark listed here depends on the Cookies, which are part of the player's team.

1) Haunted Mansion

Haunted Mansion in Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom Wiki)

Very little is known about this landmark in Cookie Run: Kingdom lore. The source of the buffs and treasures available is unknown.

The landmark costs 70,000 coins and 10 Aurora Bricks and provides a 3% boost to the CRIT damage of all applicable Cookies. Once fully upgraded, this CRIT damage buff stands at 8%. The cost to level up the monument increases with every level.

Players interested in using Twizzly Gummy Cookie or looking to make CRIT hits a crucial part of their playstyle should not hesitate to max out this particular landmark.

2) Ominous Cake Tower

Ominous Cake Tower is often referred to as the Tower of Sweet Chaos.

The landmark is relatively cost-effective as it only costs 1200 Chaos Cake Pieces to build. Ominous Cake Tower provides Cookies with a 5% HP buff at the base level. This can be increased to nearly 20% by investing more Chaos Cake Pieces in upgrading the landmark. The Tower of Sweet Chaos is also listed in the popular methods to gain some extra coins in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Many players go with the Flower Garden landmark, an HP buff provider, but the Flower Garden caps out at a max of 15% instead of Ominous Cake's 20.

3) Dark Lords Tower

Dark Lords Tower in Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom WIki)

The most expensive landmark on this list, the Dark Lords Tower costs 5,000 Crystals to build. While there is considerable debate in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community about the cost-effectiveness of this particular landmark, the damage resistance buff provided by the same makes it a must-have.

Damage Resistance is a better attribute to upgrade than HP or Defense percentage, as investing in bettering DMG resistance will help players survivability more than anything else.

The Dark Lords Tower Provides a 5% DMG resist buff to your entire team at the base level. This buff maxes out at 15%.

4) Jelly Lion Statue

CookieRun @CookieRun The Secret Jelly of Love Set is available in the Guild Shop!

Love is engrained in each and every letter! 💕 The Secret Jelly of Love Set is available in the Guild Shop!Love is engrained in each and every letter! 💕 https://t.co/nmzERgvu0u

The Jelly Lion Statue became accessible to players along with the collection shown in the above tweet.

This is the 2nd most expensive landmark on the list, with a hefty 2400 crystal price tag. The Jelly Lion Statue is an ideal landmark for new players to build as the ATK rating buff can easily outplay players at lower tiers. This ATK rating increase starts at 5% and goes up to 10% on upgrades. The landmark is expensive, but an attack power buff that huge is generally considered worth it in the community.

Players struggling to get their hands on the right toppings and skill powders can build this landmark to increase their ATK power conveniently.

5) Tick Tock Clock Tower

Tick Tock Clock Tower was released as part of the update mentioned in the above tweet.

The Tick Tock Clock Tower is considered one of the most cost-effective landmarks in the game as it only costs 50,000 coins and some ordinary materials to build. The upgrade costs are also meager in comparison to the functionality provided.

This is considered a must-buy for all Cookie Run: Kingdom players, especially new ones. This landmark is different from the others on the list as it does not provide a buff for players teams' but instead decreases the production time in all their buildings. This allows players to craft materials that are faster, which they can in turn use to level up their Cookies and acquire various other powerups.

The reduction in production times is at 1% at the base level and can be upgraded to 10%.

Building landmarks is one of many examples of how integrating kingdom expansion with combat aspirations can help players boost their progress in both. There are many other landmarks available to players looking for specific buffs.

A combination of all the landmarks listed here would work well in boosting the performance of many Cookie Run: Kingdom team compositions.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi