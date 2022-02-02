Who is the best Ambush Cookie for new Cookie Run: Kingdom players?

Ambush Cookies are a popular class, particularly in the higher ranks of Cookie Run: Kingdom. They can take up the DPS role without having to worry about maintaining HP.

Their unique skillset, wherein they go behind enemy lines to deal damage, is highly useful, especially in PvP, as Ambush Cookies mostly attack Mid or Rear lines where the enemy is more vulnerable.

Other than Chili Pepper, there is no defining presence of Ambush Cookies at the beginner levels of the game. Chili Pepper is a starter cookie and is not worth investing in for the long run. This article will guide players on using Ambush Cookies as beginners.

Best Ambush Cookie for beginners in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Out of the 7 (Sonic and Tails being special releases are no longer available) playable Ambush Cookies, 4 are Epic rarity, putting them out of reach for a new Cookie Run: Kingdom player. This leaves 2 Rare and 1 Common Cookie belonging to the Ambush class.

Ninja Cookie, a Common Ambush character, is not viable as he can barely perform at the earliest levels in the game with his minimal damage rating, and Pancake, despite her Rare tier status, is a worse choice than Ninja.

This means that Adventurer Cookie is the best pick for a CRK beginner looking for an Ambush Cookie.

Adventurer Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom; All you need to know

The Cookie's in-game description reads:

"For a long time, there have been only rumors of Adventurer Cookie's travels far and wide beyond the Witch's island, but now he's back and ready to guide the other Cookies into uncharted territories of a new exciting world."

"Adventurer Cookie had got quite a lot of stories to tell: about legendary dragons, kingdoms in ruins, but... So little time! His thirst for the unknown is unquenchable, and he will continue to roam the wide world as long as possible."

Much of Adventurer Cookie's look and character seems to be inspired by Indiana Jones, from his hat to his whip, much to the amusement of the Cookie Run: Kingdom community.

A major character in the Seaside Market storyline, he is mostly associated with Blackberry Cookie, given their intriguing relationship throughout the game.

Statistics of Adventurer Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Adventurer Cookie's Rope Master ability involves him jumping behind enemy lines and attacking the farthest enemies with his whip, incapacitating one as well.

Cooldown: 12 seconds

Damage dealt: 410.0% (+5.13-5.14% DMG per level)

Shackles: 4.0 seconds

His DMG levels exceed that of many Epic tier Cookies and that is a big reason why Adventurer Cookie is listed among the best Ambush Cookies in the game, despite 4 Epics in the same class.

Adventurer Cookie's main strength is the DMG rating, and as an Ambush character, survivability is not a priority for him. Thus, players should focus their toppings and upgrades on further boosting their damage rating.

Also Read Article Continues below

A Searing Raspberry build and some star jelly upgrades for his "Rope Master" skill and Adventurer Cookie can boost the pace of any Cookie Run: Kingdom Beginner's journey.

Edited by Saman