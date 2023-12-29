Golden Blitz in Monopoly Go: Expected launch date, and more

Golden Blitz in Monopoly Go is a relatively new event in the title that lets tycoons exchange their Golden Stickers with in-game friends. It usually arrives before the end of every season. However, the event has yet to appear in the Heartfelt Holidays season. Thus, the community is anxious about whether they can trade the scarce Gold Stickers from their friends.

While the arrival is apparent, this article tries to determine a possible release date for Golden Blitz in Monopoly Go.

Expected launch date for Golden Blitz in Monopoly Go

Golden Blitz may arrive before 2023 ends. (Image via Scopely)

There is no set schedule for Golden Blitz in Monopoly Go. However, considering its usual arrival before every season’s conclusion, it is expected to begin on December 30, 2023. The event is Scopely’s way to help tycoons achieve their sticker collection goals.

What is Golden Blitz in Monopoly Go, and how to trade Gold Stickers?

Grab the scarce Gold Stickers from Golden Blitz. (Image via Scopely)

Golden Blitz is a temporary event that allows you to trade Gold Sticker five times during the event, which lasts only for a day. While there are 12 Sticker Albums in the Heartfelt Holidays event, grabbing the five rarest ones can boost your progress.

You can earn plenty of dice rolls and in-game cash by completing each album and get a lot more for completing all of them.

Here is a step-by-step guide to complete the Golden Blitz event:

Step 1: Launch the game and tap on the “Album” icon beside the “Go” button.

Launch the game and tap on the “Album” icon beside the “Go” button. Step 2: Find the duplicate stickers you have in your collection (an +1 or corresponding number sign will indicate several duplicates in your possession).

Find the duplicate stickers you have in your collection (an +1 or corresponding number sign will indicate several duplicates in your possession). Step 3: Click on the sticker and select a friend from your in-game friend list.

Click on the sticker and select a friend from your in-game friend list. Step 4: Tap on their username and click on the send button to send them the stickers.

You can also request these stickers from your friends. There are some Facebook groups where you can post screenshots of the stickers you need. You can make friends in this group by sending them your invitation links and trade stickers or participating in different Partner Events for more rewards.

The Golden Blitz event should arrive soon. However, in the meantime, you can grab more Golden Stickers by participating in different events and tournaments. Roll the dice for more exquisite rewards.

