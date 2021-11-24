Golden Joystick Awards 2021: List of all winners

The Golden Joystick Awards is one of the oldest and most prestigious awards for video games. The 38-year-old honor was initially focused on PC games but later expanded to include console games.

The winners are selected by the voting process online, where anyone can vote for the games they think deserve the title.

The 2021 Golden Joystick Awards were announced last night, and the best games were crowned in over 20 categories, including Ultimate Game of All Time and Ultimate Hardware of All Time.

Dark Souls, PC, and all winners of Golden Joystick Awards 2021

Originally started in 1983 with only five categories, the Golden Joystick Awards have since expanded to over 20 categories recognizing achievements in different sectors of the video games industry in the last 38 years.

Some of the most notable awards are the Ultimate Game of All Time, won by From Software’s Dark Souls, and Ultimate Hardware of All Time, claimed by PC and accepted by none other than Valve’s Gabe Newell.

After being snubbed at The Games Awards 2021 nominations, Hitman 3 deservingly won the PC Game of the Year award at the Golden Joystick awards. Resident Evil Village surprisingly took home the PlayStation Game of the Year award over favorites like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Here’s a look at all of the winners across all categories of the Golden Joystick Awards 2021.

Best Storytelling - Life is Strange: True Colors

Best Multiplayer Game - It Takes Two

Best Audio - Resident Evil: Village

Best Visual Design - Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Best Game Expansion - Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Expansion

Mobile Game of the Year - League of Legends: Wild Rift

Best Gaming Hardware - PS5

Best Indie Game - Death’s Door

Studio of the Year - Capcom

Best Performer - Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu)

Breakthrough Award - Housemarque

Best Game Community - Final Fantasy 14

Still Playing Award - Final Fantasy 14

PC Game of the Year - Hitman 3

Nintendo Game of the Year - Metroid Dread

Xbox Game of the Year - Psychonauts 2

PlayStation Game of the Year - Resident Evil Village

Most Wanted Game - Elden Ring

Critics Choice Award - Deathloop

Ultimate Game of the Year - Resident Evil Village

Ultimate Hardware of All Time - PC

Ultimate Game of All Time - Dark Soul

