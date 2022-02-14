According to Jeff Grubb, Goldeneye 007 remake could be revealed in the next few weeks

The unexpected debut of GoldenEye 007 on Xbox Live servers in 2022 was one of the first gaming news items of the year, exposing a full accomplishment list for the 1997 Nintendo 64 game, which looked to hint at a new remaster coming to Xbox platforms this year.

Now, recent statements from VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb suggest that the planned remaster of the game might arrive in the coming weeks. The news has left the community ecstatic with the latest developments.

This game was created by the English company Rare and initially published for Nintendo 64 in August 1997. GoldenEye 007 is a first-person action based on Pierce Brosnan's renowned spy in the 1995 film of the same name.

The game is known for being one of the most successful instances of the genre on console at that time. The game's four-player multiplayer option is also widely remembered. Rare launched a spiritual sequel called Perfect Dark in 2000, and The Initiative is now working on a revival for Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Goldeneye 007 might arrive in the coming weeks

An Xbox 360 remake of the game was found on a data server only accessible through Xbox 360 developer kits in early 2021.

This build included a fully remastered version of the N64 original game, which was reputedly only a few weeks away from completion when production was halted owing to arguments between Microsoft, MGM, Activision, and the original GoldenEye 007 publisher Nintendo.

While the cancelation of this remake meant that a remaster of the game was no longer a possibility, the leak of Xbox Live achievements at the start of the year inspired new optimism that a remaster of the iconic first-person shooter may be on the way.

Following a tease that the project was in the works, VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb revealed that he expects the remaster to be released "in the next few weeks."

Grubb revealed on his Giant Bomb Premium exclusive program GrubbSnax that he expects Microsoft will be the one to announce the remaster and that the game would most certainly follow soon after.

This shift in strategy by James Bond rights owner EON is presumably in response to the company's shift in attitude toward the James Bond video game series following the announcement of a new entry to be developed by Hitman creator IO Interactive.

Following the release of 007 Legends in 2013, Activision Blizzard lost control of the rights. Despite the challenges in getting the project off the ground, the nearly 25-year wait for a re-release of GoldenEye 007 looks to be coming to an end.

