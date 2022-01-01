GoldenEye 007 could be coming to Xbox based on the achievement list

An achievement list for the 1997 cult classic title GoldenEye 007 has been leaked for Xbox. This has sparked speculation of the Nintendo 64 game, GoldenEye 007, making its way to the console.

Developed by Rare, GoldenEye 0007 was considered the benchmark for console first-person shooters back in the ’90s. Based on the James Bond movie of the same name, the game is often credited for paving the way for future titles, such as Halo and Call of Duty.

Could GoldenEye 007 be headed to Xbox?

GoldenEye 007 was published by Nintendo, for the Nintendo 64. It utilized the console’s single-axis design for both movement and aiming. It seems like, after almost 25 years, the game is making a jump to another platform, Xbox.

GoldenEye 007 was developed by Rare, who has since been acquired by Microsoft, where they have developed amazing titles including Killer Instincts and Sea of Thieves, as well as announced promising titles like EverWild.

Wario64 @Wario64 an Xbox Achievement list for GoldenEye 007 has popped up bit.ly/32yEcGf an Xbox Achievement list for GoldenEye 007 has popped up bit.ly/32yEcGf https://t.co/OlTia6hZal

It seems like an achievement list for GoldenEye 007 has been quietly added to the Xbox database on New Year’s Day. This has sparked speculation regarding GoldenEye 007 making its way to the platform, possibly as a direct backward-compatible port, rather than a full-on remaster or remake.

However, that does not take anything away from the GoldenEye 007, as based on previous instances, Xbox is sure to add features like FPS Boost and Auto HDR for GoldenEye 007.

The achievement list of GoldenEye 007 for Xbox

GoldenEye 007’s leaked achievement list for the Xbox (via TrueAchivements) is as follows:

RUN! — Complete Dam on any difficulty (20G).

Now try gunning for 2:05... — Complete Facility on any difficulty (20G).

Fly away! — Complete Runaway on any difficulty (20G).

Dual Wielding! — Complete Surface 1 on any difficulty (20G).

Shootin' Camera! — Complete Bunker 1 on any difficulty (20G).

Old-School Rockets — Complete Silo on any difficulty (20G).

Calm Seas — Complete Frigate on any difficulty (20G).

Back Again, Part One — Complete Surface 2 on any difficulty (20G).

Back Again, Part Two — Complete Bunker 2 on any difficulty (20G).

So, So Lost… — Complete Statue Park on any difficulty (20G).

Interrogate This! — Complete Archives on any difficulty (20G).

TANK! — Complete Streets on any difficulty (20G).

Brief Respite — Complete Depot on any difficulty (20G).

How Long is this Train?! — Complete Train on any difficulty (20G).

Atmosphere, 90s Style! — Complete Jungle on any difficulty (20G).

Hello, Mr. Bond! — Complete Control on any difficulty (20G).

I Know It's Here Somewhere… — Complete Caverns on any difficulty (20G).

Blockbuster Boss Fight! — Complete Cradle on any difficulty (20G).

That Music, Though… — Complete Aztec on any difficulty (30G).

Samedi Fight Fever! — Complete Egyptian on any difficulty (30G).

Welcome Back, 007 — Complete the GoldenEye story on Agent difficulty (40G).

Loyal to the Mission — Complete the GoldenEye story on Secret Agent difficulty (50G).

Oh, James… — Complete the GoldenEye story on 00 Agent difficulty (60G).

Double ZZZZAP! — Unlock 2x Lasers by completing Aztec on Secret Agent in 9:00 or Less (10G).

Better Than 2x Klobbs — Unlock 2x RC-P90s by completing Caverns on 00 Agent in 9:30 or less (10G).

Who needs a framerate? — Unlock 2x Rocket Launchers by completing Bunker 1 on 00 Agent in 4:00 or less (10G).

Target Acquired! — Unlock 2x Throwing Knives by completing Bunker 2 on Agent in 1:30 or less (10G).

Full Arsenal! — Unlock All Guns by completing Egyptian on 00 Agent in 6:00 or less (10G).

Chest-Pounding Goodness — Unlock DK Mode by completing Runway on Agent in 5:00 or less (10G).

DUCK! — Unlock Enemy Rockets by completing Streets on Agent in 1:45 or less (10G).

Here They Come! — Unlock Fast Animation by completing Statue on Secret Agent in 3:15 or less (10G).

Best in Class — Unlock Gold PP7 by completing Cradle on Agent in 2:15 or less (10G).

One-Shot, Just One… — Unlock Golden Gun by completing Egyptian on any difficulty (10G).

The Art of Boom — Unlock 2x Grenade Launchers by completing Surface 1 on Secret Agent in 3:30 or less (10G).

Now It's Klobbering Time! — Unlock Infinite Ammo by completing Control on Secret Agent in 10:00 or less (10G).

Where Are you, Dr. Doak?! — Unlock Invincibility by completing Facility on 00 Agent in 2:05 or less (10G).

Cheater! — Unlock Invisibility by completing Archives on 00 Agent in 1:20 or less (10G).

Screen Cheater! — Unlock No Radar (Multi) by completing Frigate on Secret Agent in 4:30 or less (10G).

This Is the Way — Unlock Paintball Mode by completing Dam on Secret Agent in 2:40 or less (10G).

That's All I Get For This?! — Unlock Silver PP7 by completing Train on 00 Agent in 5:25 or less (10G).

So Much Drama! — Unlock Slow Animation by completing Depot on Secret Agent in 1:40 or less (10G).

Everyone is Odd! — Unlock Tiny Bond by completing Surface 2 on 00 Agent in 4:15 or less (10G).

Booster! —Unlock Turbo Mode by completing Silo on Agent in 3:00 or less (10G).

Double-Cut — Unlock 2x Hunting Knives by completing Jungle on Agent in 3:45 or less (10G).

World Tour — Play a multiplayer match on every map (20G).

Decimated — Play 10 multiplayer matches (20G).

Q Branch Specialist — Play a multiplayer match using every weapon set (20G).

Playing By the Rules — Play each type of multiplayer scenario at least once (20G).

Multi-streak — Play five back-to-back multiplayer matches (20G).

Merciless — Kill a player while they're unarmed (20G).

License to Kill — Score 100 kills in multiplayer matches over time (20G).

A Treehouse Classic — Play a match: Remote Mines, on Complex (20G).

Slapstick Comedy — Play a match: Slappers Only, on Complex, Licence to Kill (20G).

Should Use a Guide — Earn the 'Mostly Harmless' multiplayer award (20G).

Unusual Work — Play as Oddjob in a multiplayer match (Secret) (20G).

It must be emphasized that Xbox or any other parties involved are yet to officially confirm the GoldenEye 007 port for Xbox.

