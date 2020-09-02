Golemcito Games' Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire is a quick-paced battle royale game in which 50 players drop on to a barren island and the last man/team standing gets the Booyah! The game has found its footing in a short time, and is immensely popular, with millions of daily active users. This rapid growth has led to the expansion of content creation in the eSports front as well.

Golemcito Games is a popular Free Fire content creator from Peru, and players appreciate his content a lot. In this article, we look at his in-game details.

Golemcito Games’ Free Fire ID

Golemcito Games' Free Fire ID is 307682419, and his IGN is Golemcito ♡ ♡. He is also the leader of the guild: 7P3cados ♡ ♡.

Golemcito Games' stats

All-time stats

Lifetime stats

Golemcito Games has played a lot of 3,478 squad games and won 908 of them, for a win percentage of 26.10%. He has also racked up 10,220 kills and maintained an excellent K/D ratio of 3.98.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has 239 Booyahs from 1,166 games. He has also notched 3,367 kills for an impressive K/D ratio of 3.63. He also has 301 victories in the solo mode and an equally remarkable K/D ratio of 3.43.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, the popular YouTuber has played 63 squad games. He has emerged victorious in 28 of them, which roughly translates to a win ratio of 44.44%. He has registered 201 kills for an awe-inspiring K/D ratio of 5.74.

Golemcito Games also has three duo victories in 12 games, with 43 kills.

He is placed in the Heroic tier in the Clash Squad mode.

His YouTube channel

He started creating content on YouTube over five years ago. Earlier, he used to create content on Rakion but later switched to Free Fire. Golemcito Games has uploaded over 335 videos in this period. Currently, he has over 4.45 million subscribers and over 334 million views in total.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He streams Free Fire on NiMo TV; click here to visit his account.

His social media

The YouTuber is active on Instagram and Facebook

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

