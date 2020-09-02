TGB's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform. Its vast and loyal fanbase plays the game and participates in various events quite actively. This enormous audience has, in turn, facilitated the growth of online content creation based on the game.

Tamil Gamers Brotherhood or TGB is a renowned Tamil Free Fire content creator. He also featured in the third-anniversary music video of Garena Free Fire. In this article, we will look at this Free Fire, ID, Stats, K/D ratio, and more.

TGB’s Free Fire ID

TGB’s Free Fire AID is 99366608, and his IGN is TGB Wolf. He is also the part of the guild, TGB☆ARMY.

TGB’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

TGB has played 4914 squad games and has emerged victorious in 840 of them, with a win rate of 17.09%. He has also racked up 11754 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.89. When it comes to the duo mode, he has 209 Booyahs in 2215 games, with a good K/D ratio of 2.69.

The Indian YouTuber has also played 1459 games in the solo mode, winning 173 of them and racking up 3732 kills, with a notable K/D ratio of 2.90.

Ranked

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, TGB has played 82 squad matches and has triumphed in 11 of them. He has 156 kills to his name, with a decent K/D ratio of 2.20. The YouTuber has a win ratio of 13.41% in the squad mode.

TGB has also played 3 solo games, winning a single match and notching 18 kills at a fantastic K/D ratio of 9.

He is also placed in the Heroic tier in the Clash Squad mode.

TGB’s YouTube channel

TGB started creating content on YouTube back in January 2019. Since then, his channel has grown tremendously. He currently has over 656 thousand subscribers and over 55 million views.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

TGB’s social media accounts

TGB is active on his Instagram. You can click here to visit his profile.

He also streams on Garena's streaming platform – Booyah! You can click here to visit his profile.

