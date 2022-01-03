"Good answer": AdmiralBulldog's 'Family Feud' participants cheer after hilarious response from Laden

Twitch streamer Laden ended up giving a hilarious answer during Henrik “AdmiralBulldog” Ahnberg’s own version of 'Family Feud'.

Family Feud is a popular American television show initially aired in 1976 and is currently hosted by actor/comedian Steve Harvey. AdmiralBulldog hosted a Twitch version of the game show and invited multiple popular content creators to participate.

This included Laden, GeorgeWarden, and Datguy, among other streamers. AdmiralBulldog asked Laden a question, who gave a hilarious response which eventually proved not to be among the selected answers.

Laden's response during AdmiralBulldog’s 'Family Feud' stream leaves viewers in stitches

Laden’s team already had a 70-0 lead over Datguy’s team during the Family Feud competition. The two creators found themselves against each other when AdmiralBulldog asked them a pretty straightforward question:

“What should the US government put more money into?”

Laden was asked to go first. The streamer appeared to collect his thoughts and was quiet for a few seconds. Eventually, he responded with “guns.” The response was met with applause from one of the streamers almost immediately. One of the creators also commented that it was a “good answer.”

However, as it turned out, “guns” was not one of the selected answers and therefore did not fetch any points for Laden’s team.

Most viewers appeared to agree, claiming on the chat that guns was a good answer. As mentioned above, Laden’s team was already leading by 70 points. AdmiralBulldog continued with the round as Laden’s team eventually won comfortably.

AdmiralBulldog currently has 760k followers on Twitch and spends a majority of his time playing Dota 2. The streamer regularly hosts Just Chatting streams, and also plays other games such as Among Us and Fall Guys.

Also Read Article Continues below

Laden, on the other hand, is more of a variety streamer and is not as popular. He currently only has 5.4k followers on Twitch and spends most of his time hosting Just Chatting streams. Laden also plays various games such as Dota 2, GTA V, Dungeons, and Dragons and Dark Souls III.

Edited by R. Elahi