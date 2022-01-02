"Who just killed me?": Twitch streamer K1QP surprised by Summit1g's viewers after Escape from Tarkov match

Twitch streamer K1QP had a hilarious yet wholesome response after being eliminated by Jaryl “Summit1g” Lazar in an Escape from Tarkov match.

Escape from Tarkov has plagued Twitch, with several streamers, including summit1g, Felix “xQc” Lengyel, and Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek streaming the multiplayer FPS for countless hours.

K1QP is the official co-founder of the Lex and Friends Gamer group. The influx of summit1g's viewers left him flabbergasted during one of his most recent streams. This was probably because the former CS:GO pro had killed him.

Here's how K1QP reacted to witnessing a spike in viewers in his chat:

"There's a lot of people in my chat. What the f***. Hello? What the f***. There's a lot of you. I don't know where y'all came from."

Viewers started spamming his chat by informing him that he had been killed by summit1g. It took a while before his attention shifted to the chatbox, but he couldn't believe what had just transpired.

K1QP exclaimed:

"Wait, who just killed me? Wait, did I just die to summit1g? Ohh s***. Wait that was summit1g? Oh my god. Dude. Holy s***. Wait one sec, I gotta call my friend."

It's safe to say that being eliminated from the game didn't seem that upsetting once he found out it was summit1g who had taken him down.

summit1g voices his opinion on adding inertia to Escape from Tarkov

summit1g recently expressed his dissatisfaction with the addition of inertial physics to the popular FPS game Escape from Tarkov.

Fans of the Battlestate Games title had been waiting for this new gameplay component for a long time. However, summit1g expressed his disappointment with the feature shortly after its debut and said:

"It feels like dogs**t."

Patch 12.12, which was released on December 12, introduced the new physics aspect to the game.

The addition of inertia has allowed the creators to make the game more realistic, as players can no longer run and gun as much as they can in games like Call of Duty and Battlefield V.

An object's inertia asserts that it will continue to move unless and until it encounters an external force that alters its movements.

In most FPS games, sprinting players can stop on a dime, which feels smoother to play with but isn't realistic. With the inclusion of inertia, players in Escape from Tarkov won't be able to stop as quickly as before, and it will take a few steps to slow down and ultimately halt.

While many fans were ecstatic about the addition, summit1g was not. He stated on his stream that the changes to player engagements in Escape from Tarkov as a result of the upgrade don't bother him.

Edited by R. Elahi