"So disgusting": After Summit1g, xQc voices hatred for new 'Inertia' feature in Escape from Tarkov

During a recent Escape from Tarkov stream, Felix “xQc” Lengyel criticized the new inertia feature in the game.

Only recently, streamer Jaryl “Summit1g” Lazar went on a rant against inertia and claimed that the feature felt like “dogs**t.” xQc seems to share a similar opinion.

The streamer was running up the stairs during an Escape from Tarkov raid and immediately found himself facing an opponent when he reached the top. However, xQc failed to stop in time, which allowed his opponent to kill him easily, leading to a frustrated rant from the Twitch star.

xQc goes on frustrated rant against new Inertia feature in Escape from Tarkov

xQc was in the middle of a raid when he found himself rushing up the stairs. The streamer could hear an opponent or two fighting amongst themselves in the vicinity. He quickly but carefully rushed up but found it difficult to stop and shoot in time.

As a result, his enemy was able to kill him easily. xQc obviously went on a rant against the new Inertia feature:

“F**k off dude. Inertia is so bad. F**k man, I fucking hate this s**t man. Inertia is so disgusting I cannot refute it. How can you recover? How can you recover from that? It’s impossible.”

Needless to say, xQc agrees with Summit1g and believes that the new inertia feature is not good for the game. Battlestate Games recently added the feature to increase realism in the game. Other first-person shooters allow gamers to immediately come to a stop while running.

However, the new inertia feature means that players will have to first slow down and then stop in order to make character movement more realistic. The feature has come under scrutiny from the overall community. Summit1g claimed that feature felt like dogs**t:

"Maybe the engagement has a better outcome, maybe you like the outcome better. But does it feel better? It does not feel better. It feels like dogs**”

While more practice might help the two streamers get used to the new feature, it will be fair to say that neither of them is a fan. xQc simply thought it was impossible for players to recover in time while running whenever they randomly came across an opponent while playing.

