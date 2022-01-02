"Sounds kinda bad": Sykkuno laughs after witnessing GTA RP cops' teamwork while being sent to jail

GTA RP star Sykkuno couldn't believe the cooperation shown by the cops who were working together on the server after they arrested him for causing a car crash.

The Twitch superstar was in serious trouble with the police thanks to several felonies he had committed. However, he couldn't help but laugh at the law enforcement officers who arrested him after they tried to prevent Sykkuno's crew from letting him escape.

Sykkuno's crew tries to help him escape the cops after he is detained by the police

During a recent stream, Sykkuno fell into a load of trouble after crashing his car onto another vehicle near some law enforcement officers. This led to him being chased around as he didn't want to be arrested because of the several felonies he had committed.

However, after trying to maneuver through the streets of Los Santos, the cops finally got to him after he tried to jump his car off a bridge.

After the police detained him, Sykkuno was looking at 20-30 months of jail time as the crimes he committed included possession of firearms, stealing VIN scratched cars, and many more.

"Looks like you're going to jail."

However, it seemed like Sykkuno's path to prison wouldn't come easy for the cops as his crew dropped by to somehow save him from the clutches of the law. While the streamer believed there was no chance for him to escape, his friends tried their best to fight off the cops in a dangerous shootout.

"There's no way they could save me guys."

This caused one group of cops to take Sykkuno to safety by driving away from the scene of the shootout. Eventually, even Sykkuno became concerned for the cops who stayed back as they were in serious trouble.

"They're shooting, I think your friends are being shot."

Rather than receiving a caring response from the cops about their "friends," Sykkuno instead received some cold truth from one of the officers.

"They are not our friends, they're coworkers. I don't make friends with people I work with."

The cops in Sykkuno's car even refused to go back and help the others deal with the situation, which meant that he never had a chance to escape.

In the end, Sykkuno had to suffice with his first prison appearance for 2022 in GTA RP, and it sure seems like this will be the first of many.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar