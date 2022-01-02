"Hardest boss ever": Sykkuno struggles to get past opening screen in Dark Souls 3

Thomas “Sykkuno” regularly plays various games and has played League of Legends during his Twitch streams the most. During a recent livestream, he decided to try his hand at Dark Souls 3, which was initially released in March 2016.

However, Sykkuno struggled with the opening screen and struggled to get past it. The streamer joked that Dark Souls 3 was a difficult game and claimed he was dealing with the “hardest boss ever.”

Sykkuno decided to start the new year with a new game during his recent livestream. The streamer had heard quite a few people say that Dark Souls 3 was one of the hardest games and decided to stream it. However, when he opened the game on his system for the first time, Sykkuno got into a hilarious problem:

"It’s happening already guys. It’s the hardest boss ever."

The streamer was greeted with a lengthy Online service user agreement on the opening screen. Sykkuno obviously needed to accept the conditions to enter the game. However, he had to scroll down to click on the accept button and struggled for the longest time. The streamer joked that he could understand why people claimed that Dark Souls 3 was such a difficult game:

“Oh Jesus. Is the controller even on? No wait, I will just click accept. Oh no. No, oh no. No wonder everyone said this game is really hard. Accept, accept. We are going. We are almost. No, I clicked decline.”

As the clip suggests, Sykkuno struggled with the scrolling for the longest time. The streamer joked about being against the “hardest boss ever” and was eventually able to scroll down. However, in his hurry, he ended up clicking on the decline button instead!

As a result, Sykkuno could only access the offline version of the game and had to start again. The streamer managed to click on accept during his second attempt and was able to play eventually. One of the most popular content creators on Twitch, the streamer currently has 3.9 million followers on the platform, along with around 13.5k subscribers.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar