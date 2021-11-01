Top 5 funniest GTA RP clips (October 2021)

GTA RP is a fun world where players can live a second life. Players must create a character, come up with a backstory and become a citizen of Los Santos. The game is taken quite seriously, and there are many rules to be followed.

Very often, funny things happen in GTA RP, and most of them are caught on stream. With GTA RP being one of the most popular content streamed on Twitch, here are the top five funniest GTA RP clips recorded from streams.

Top 5 funniest GTA RP clips as of October 2021

5) Wrong Number

When Buddha was asked for his phone number for the repair of his car so he could make the payment, Buddha mindlessly started telling the mechanic a number only to realize it was the wrong number.

The chat starts going insane as they start humorously start blaming Buddha for trying to scam the mechanic. Buddha does apologize for stating the wrong number and gives the mechanic the right information.

4) Balla shoots Randy and Flippy at the Vault

While playing GTA RP, Randy and Flippy get shot at the Vault amidst a heist. Balla is the player who is hiding on the higher floor shoots the two players while they are breaking into the Vault. After shooting the two players, Balla sneakily hides off at the side before being found and shot down by another player.

3) Candice gets fired

During a live stream of MEKABEAR, while she was standing as a cop at the side of the road. She notices Candice who gets fired from her job. The main reason this clip is funny is that while Candice was fired, she was also on fire and running around frantically to save herself.

2) Silence speaks louder than words

During a courtroom hearing, a police officer accuses the defendant of the crimes that she has committed. The police officer goes on a rant and asks if the defendant thinks it was okay to shoot someone because they were towing a car.

The policeman got heated up in the moment and started a long rant about what the defendant did wrong, and when the defendant was left speechless, he claimed, "That's what I thought."

1) Gods stopped the ERP

Once, while Curtis Ryan was streaming GTA RP, he got into ERP with a female player. When things started getting heated, they were suddenly thrown off the roof of the building by an unknown force. This made the chat laugh hysterically as their ERP was cut short by the gods of GTA.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi