GTA 5 police cheat codes

GTA 5 is considered to be one of the finest games from the Grand Theft Auto franchise. It has sold more copies than any other game from the series. GTA's popularity has only increased over the years, rather than witnessing a slump.
Rockstar is one of the only few game developers that still incorporate cheat codes in their games. Cheat codes add a sense of quirkiness to the game, and make it easier for the players. These cheats can be used to unleash wrath over all the people who're present in the massive open-world.
To prevent the players from going berserk and blasting almost everything that comes their way, GTA introduced police to the game. However, Rockstar also added cheat codes to lower down the wanted level and avoid police.
Police cheat in GTA 5
Here is the cheat code that can help you avoid the police in GTA 5:
The players need to open the console by pressing the tilde key (~) and enter the cheat code.
Lower Wanted Level – LAWYERUP
Some players love to deal with the police in their own way, rather than running away from the officers. They can gain wanted level by using ‘FUGITIVE’.
Other Cheat Codes
- Invincibility - PAINKILLER
- Maximum health and armor - TURTLE
- All weapons - TOOLUP
- Recharge special abilities - POWERUP
- Super jump - HOPTOIT
- Explosive rounds - HIGHEX
- Run faster - CATCHME
- Swim faster - GOTGILLS
- Reduce Gravity - FLOATER
- Less Friction - SNOWDAY
- Get Parachute - SKYDIVE
- Flaming Ammo - INCENDIARY
- Aiming in Slow Motion - DEADEYE
- Explosive melee - HOTHANDS
- Drunk mode - LIQUOR
- Spawn in sky - SKYFALL
- Slowdown Everything - SLOWMO (Enter 3 times for progressive effect, enter it 4th time to disable it)
- Change Weather - MAKEITRAIN
Vehicle codes
- Spawn Duster Aircraft - FLYSPRAY
- Spawn Shitzu PCJ-600 motorbike: ROCKET
- Spawn Buzzard Helicopter: BUZZOFF
- Spawn Comet Car - COMET
- Spawn Rapid GT roadster - RAPIDGT
- Spawn Trashmaster garbage truck - TRASHED
- Spawn Caddy Vehicle - HOLEIN1
- Spawn Stunt Aircraft - BARNSTORM
- Spawn Stretch limo car - VINEWOOD
- Spawn BMX bike - BANDIT
- Spawn Maibatsu Sanchez - OFFROAD
Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.