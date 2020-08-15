GTA 5 police cheat codes

GTA 5 is considered to be one of the finest games from the Grand Theft Auto franchise. It has sold more copies than any other game from the series. GTA's popularity has only increased over the years, rather than witnessing a slump.

Rockstar is one of the only few game developers that still incorporate cheat codes in their games. Cheat codes add a sense of quirkiness to the game, and make it easier for the players. These cheats can be used to unleash wrath over all the people who're present in the massive open-world.

To prevent the players from going berserk and blasting almost everything that comes their way, GTA introduced police to the game. However, Rockstar also added cheat codes to lower down the wanted level and avoid police.

Police cheat in GTA 5

Here is the cheat code that can help you avoid the police in GTA 5:

The players need to open the console by pressing the tilde key (~) and enter the cheat code.

Lower Wanted Level – LAWYERUP

Some players love to deal with the police in their own way, rather than running away from the officers. They can gain wanted level by using ‘FUGITIVE’.

Other Cheat Codes

Invincibility - PAINKILLER

Maximum health and armor - TURTLE

All weapons - TOOLUP

Recharge special abilities - POWERUP

Super jump - HOPTOIT

Explosive rounds - HIGHEX

Run faster - CATCHME

Swim faster - GOTGILLS

Reduce Gravity - FLOATER

Less Friction - SNOWDAY

Get Parachute - SKYDIVE

Flaming Ammo - INCENDIARY

Aiming in Slow Motion - DEADEYE

Explosive melee - HOTHANDS

Drunk mode - LIQUOR

Spawn in sky - SKYFALL

Slowdown Everything - SLOWMO (Enter 3 times for progressive effect, enter it 4th time to disable it)

Change Weather - MAKEITRAIN

Vehicle codes

Spawn Duster Aircraft - FLYSPRAY

Spawn Shitzu PCJ-600 motorbike: ROCKET

Spawn Buzzard Helicopter: BUZZOFF

Spawn Comet Car - COMET

Spawn Rapid GT roadster - RAPIDGT

Spawn Trashmaster garbage truck - TRASHED

Spawn Caddy Vehicle - HOLEIN1

Spawn Stunt Aircraft - BARNSTORM

Spawn Stretch limo car - VINEWOOD

Spawn BMX bike - BANDIT

Spawn Maibatsu Sanchez - OFFROAD

Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.