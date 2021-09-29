Google to help Genshin Impact recover from the review bomb by deleting negative reviews from Play Store

Over the last couple of days, a good portion of the Genshin Impact player base took to review bombing the game on the Android Play Store taking it down from a rating of 4.6 to something as low as 1.9.

This happened in light of the disappointing anniversary rewards as fans were not entirely happy with the prizes that miHoYo was giving out to celebrate the year-one event.

Fortunately for the developers, Google Play seems to have come to their rescue as recent developments suggest that it was primarily bots and not players who were review bombing Genshin Impact.

Google will be deleting negative feedbacks for Genshin Impact

A player who goes by the Twitter handle of ArisaSkye shared an interesting picture of a google feedback message in Spanish. The player goes on to translate this message in the thread.

The rough translation of the text hints that Google might be working closely with miHoYo to help them delete all negative feedback from the store, those that they feel to be “created by bots”.

Google's intervention is helping miHoYo bring back Genshin Impact to its previous rating. After dropping to a 1.9, the game started to climb back up at a steady pace and sits at 2.8 at the time of writing this article.

Arisa translated the Google feedback which roughly read:

"Thanks for contacting us, your opinion is important to us. Answering your question, the reason the game "Genshin Impact" has very low opinion rate (Stars ig?) in our store is because our servers are being attacked by bots with the intention of damaging the game and taking it out of our store. Currently, we´re working with "miHoYo Limited" to remove all negative reviews. We encourage you to share this information and ignore people that are in this campaign of negative reviews.”

It’s hard to say just how much of the negative feedback was created by bots, and how much of it was players genuinely showing their frustrations with the anniversary rewards.

Irrespective of how it concludes, one fact remains that a majority of the Genshin Impact community feel wronged by miHoYo, and are still looking at the developers to offer them better anniversary rewards.

