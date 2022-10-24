One of the four playable protagonists of Gotham Knights, Batgirl aka Barbara Gordon is the daughter of the late police commissioner, James Gordon, and a long-time ally of Batman. She was also the alias of Oracle for a while when she was incapacitated as a result of a spinal injury after being shot by the Joker. She assisted Batman from behind the scenes as well.

Batgirl ready to take on some goons in Gotham Knights (image via WB Games)

Highly trained in various martial arts and a prodigy in hacking computers, she wields her signature weapon, the tonfa. Batgirl is a force to be reckoned with in the new age of Gotham City, where criminals are afoot, emboldened by the absence of The Dark Knight during the campaign of Gotham Knights.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Second Wind, Remote Hacking, and more skills for Batgirl in Gotham Knights

5) Critical Expertise

Under Justice skill tree

Perfect Evade skill must be unlocked

1 AP cost

Batgirl’s attacks deal an extra 20% damage when she lands a critical hit. This skill is extremely useful for dishing out extra damage to enemies. Make sure to unlock the Precise Strikes and Critical Focus abilities as well, to increase your chances of landing a critical hit.

4) HP Plus

Under Grit skill tree

Grit skill tree must be unlocked

1 AP cost

Increasing Batgirl’s base health by 40%, it is an excellent way to survive through the crime-infested streets of Gotham City. A 40% increase in health means you can tank more hits and have an easier time with boss battles. Keep in mind that the HP increase does not count bonus health obtained via gear.

3) Second Wind

Under Grit skill tree

Enemy Counter Focus or Unflinching Heavy Strike skill must be unlocked

3 AP cost

One of the most useful skills in Gotham Knights, Second Wind allows Batgirl to revive herself back to 50% health once downed, making it incredibly helpful to have as a second chance against tough mobs and bosses. Make sure to also unlock Second Wind Plus (revives you with a full momentum bar and a 10% increased chance of landing critical hits for 15 seconds) and Vigilante Resolve (enables Batgirl to use Second Wind twice) to further strengthen this skill.

2) Digital Ghost

Under Oracle skill tree

Shocking Devices skill must be unlocked

2 AP cost

Using her immense knowledge of tech and expertise in hacking, Batgirl can make herself invisible to security cameras and sensors using this skill. Gotham Knights features a lot of stealth sections, so this skill is easily one of the best ones to unlock for Batgirl, giving you a bit of breathing room when sneaking around.

1) Remote Hacking

Under Oracle skill tree

Oracle skill tree must be unlocked

1 AP cost

This skill allows Batgirl to remotely disable certain devices such as cameras, turrets, mines, electronic panels, and laser control modules. Simply select the prompt that appears when focused on the devices in AR mode.

Batgirl can be built as either a tank, a DPS or a hacking specialist, or even as a mix of the 3 abilities. She is an excellent addition to the team and will surely make your crime-fighting nights easier in Gotham Knights.

Poll : 0 votes