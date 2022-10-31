Gotham Knights Guide: Best end-game build for Nightwing

Gotham Knights is a new DC game that takes players back to Gotham City, albeit to a brand new version, crafted by WB Games Montreal. The game tells a new story revolving around bat-family members Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin, and is set after the death of Batman.

As an RPG, Gotham Knights includes a leveling system and its gameplay centers around increasing the stats of four different characters. This is done by unlocking new skills and finding or crafting new gear, which cumulatively works to buff up your heroes as they level up and increase their effectiveness.

In this guide, we highlight an end-game build for Nightwing in Gotham Knights that will help you sort through the best gear and abilities you might have at this point. If you are planning on creating a late-game build for yourself, you’ll have to do a significant amount of farming to collect a lot of Legendary gear.

Level 40 Build for Nightwing in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights caps you at level 30 for the first playthrough, and if you really want to take your character to their full potential, you’ll need to play New Game +, where you can level up to 40. It is during New Game+ where you’ll be receiving a lot of Legendary loot, and it’s the best place to design your final build for your characters.

Nightwing is quite a flexible character, and you can mold him in one of many ways depending on which of his stats you choose to boost, and the abilities you rely on the most. As such, it comes down to your choice of what kind of end-game build you want for your character.

Suit, Melee, and Range:

Since some of Nightwing’s abilities in Gotham Knights can simultaneously deal damage to a large crowd, it is worthwhile to up his overall power and damage output. A few bonus elemental affinity stats are a welcome addition, although not mandatory. Below is a combination of gear that can be useful:

Suit - High Ultimate Suit

Melee - Cryogenic Escrima Sticks

Ranged - High Abilities Dart

The gear (Image via Youtube - BloodThirstyLord)

If you do not have these exact bits of gear in hand, you can always equip your best Legendary items, which have a nice balance of power, critical chance, and critical damage, along with elemental affinity.

For mods, you can again look for something that adds to the same attributes mentioned above. You can equip heroic and epic level mods too, as these can sometimes come with better stats than legendary ones, and ultimately it is the bonus buff they impart that counts, not their rating.

Abilities and Skills:

To fully utilize the gear mentioned above, you’ll want to rely on Nightwing’s Dart Storm, Whirlwind, and Nest abilities, as these target multiple enemies nearly 90% of the time. They can help clear up large groups of thugs quickly while also giving you some breathing room during intense encounters.

Nightwing's skill trees (Image via Youtube - BloodThirstyLord)

In terms of Nightwing’s skills, you’ll want to work on the Raptor and Knighthood skill trees when you’re on the road to these builds. These two skill trees are associated with the most offensive abilities and increase the damage outputs for the momentum abilities. Again, ideally, as you reach level 40, you should have all the skill trees maxed out.

This covers the various steps to creating an end-game build for Nightwing in Gotham Knights. The game is available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

