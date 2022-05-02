Gotham Knights rating, platforms, release date, developer, and more revealed

Gotham Knights is about to be the next big thing in superhero games as Rocksteady continues with its development. However, there have been reports of some delays that have left fans concerned.

With Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League being delayed as well, apprehensions have been high. However, there have been certain information revealed which will appease fans.

Gotham Knights is an upcoming superhero game set in Gotham. Batman is dead, and players will be able to play in the shoes of four iconic characters.

The title is likely to feature both single and multiplayer as users can play together. While all the details are yet to be handed out, there have been some reveals to draw fans' attention.

All important details about Gotham Knights so far

Most speculation around Gotham Knights has been about its features and release dates. A critical area of concern is the potential rating and the platforms it will be released on.

Gotham Knights has recently been rated as PG-15, which isn't ordinary. However, the ratings have only been reviewed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This hints that the developers might have ditched the older gen consoles due to the associated hardware limitations.

Chaos @Chaosxsilencer

#GothamKnights Gotham Knights rumored to only be coming to next-gen consoles.. Gotham Knights rumored to only be coming to next-gen consoles..#GothamKnights https://t.co/TcoJ23mk1g

As things stand, Gotham Knights will likely be a next-gen console exclusive. However, there could be a release on older generation consoles, and gamers are advised to follow all the official channels.

The release date had been a significant part of the discussion for a long time. Despite several speculations, the game will come out in the second half of 2022, with October 25 being cited as the date.

Since the announcement, there has been no fresh news of delays, and users can get this game before the festive season unless any unforeseen delays occur.

Gotham Knights is being developed by Rocksteady Studios, renowned for their work with the superhero genre. The company has given the world the Arkham series, arguably one of the finest works of all time in the genre.

Their upcoming game will be set in Gotham, where Batman is no more. There are four main characters that gamers can — Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl, and Red Hood.

From early glimpses, it looks to be a vast open-world that players will be able to explore while completing their tasks and missions.

Users can choose to play alone or with friends. The game will likely feature a two-person co-op only, unlike the industry standard. Players can also choose to increase the level of their characters to combat the rising challenges.

There is likely to be an emphasis on stealth and reliance on technology found in the Batman series.

