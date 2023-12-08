Grab Deathloop for free on Prime Gaming: How to redeem and more

Deathloop is Arkane Studios' first original IP since 2017's Prey, and it's available to redeem for free on Amazon Prime Gaming. The title is part of this week's free games, allowing players to add it to their Epic Games Store account. Gamers expecting a Steam key will be disappointed, as Prime Gaming has never offered games for Valve's platform.

Despite that, however, this is still too good of a deal to miss out on. Here's how players can redeem the title and play it.

Players require an active Amazon Prime subscription to get a free copy of Deathloop

To get the game in the first place, you must own a subscription to Amazon's Prime subscription service. This will grant you access to not just Prime Gaming but also other services like Prime Music and Prime Video. Here are the steps to redeem Deathloop after you've subscribed to Amazon Prime:

Visit the official Prime Gaming website.

Sign in to your Amazon account with the Prime subscription.

Navigate to either the All or Free Games tab, and Deathloop should be available to claim.

Click on the Claim button to go to the redemption screen.

Select Get Game, and this should automatically bind the title to your Epic Games Store account.

You need to have an EGS account to be able to get the title. Furthermore, it also needs to be connected to your Amazon Prime profile for you to redeem the game.

Once the formalities on Prime Gaming are done, you need to log into your Epic Games Store PC client, where the newly added game should be available for download.

What is Deathloop about?

Released in 2021, the game is a first-person immersive sim, much like Arkane Studios' Dishonored titles. Players control an assassin named Colt, who finds himself navigating a time loop on an island. His goal is to kill other assassins called Visionaries before midnight while stealthily and effectively exploring the Blackreef island.

Failing to kill all eight targets by midnight resets the loop, and this mechanic makes for interesting gameplay scenarios. Armed with weapons and other unusual powers, players will learn how each area of the island is structured to plan out a routine to take their targets out while trying to avoid being killed themselves.

While Prime Gaming offers PC games primarily, the Arkane-developed title is also available on Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S.